Navratri 2026: Janhvi Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, 9 Bollywood Diva-Inspired Looks For Every Colour

Discover 10 Navratri outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood celebs, from Shraddha Kapoor's orange lehenga to Sharvari's peacock-green ensemble, with festive saree and lehenga inspiration.

Multicolor Bandhani prints can be worn as inspired by Alia Bhatt during Navratri. Combine a multicolor lehenga with a chic choli to dance freely.

Draw your inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor in a colorful handloom saree with a basic blouse to match. You can wear statement jewelry and keep your makeup subtle for your saree's colors and weaving to speak.

Wear an elegant festive look in a lehenga-styled white saree with gold accents. You can complete the look with some statement earrings and gold bangles.

Select a striking red lehenga with intricate embroidery along with a modern blouse to complete the outfit.

Enjoy the festivities with a beautiful lehenga in peacock green shade with a gold blouse inspired by this look of Sharvari.

Lime green lehenga with embroidery and sheer dupatta will give you a youthful and festive look. You can complete the look with oxidised earrings.

Go for gold with Aditi Rao Hydari's style. Wear a gold lehenga and an off-shoulder peplum choli.

Wear Shraddha's inspired orange lehenga with gold and traditional work to look fresh and energetic during the festival.

Choose from an elegant mulberry silk saree with gold embroidery as a stylish option instead of lehengas. Pair with a designer blouse and big earrings.

Butter yellow lehenga is perfect for those who love a more demure festive look. Go minimal with your accessories.