Defending Champions Pakistan Announce Abbas Afridi-Led Squad For Hong Kong Sixes

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Oct 9 (IANS) Defending champions Pakistan have announced a seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with the six-time champions set to face India on October 30 in one of the tournament's marquee clashes.

Their title-winning ambitions will lead Pakistan as they look to retain the crown they secured last year by defeating Kuwait by 43 runs in the final. Muhammad Abbas Afridi, who starred in the 2025 final with a blistering 52 off just 11 balls, has been named captain.

The Pakistan squad comprises Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Syed Muhammad Abdul Samad, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Chaudhry Saad Masood and Muhammad Shahzad.

Pakistan's sixth title in 2025 made them the most successful team in the tournament's history. They will now look to continue their dominance in the fast-paced competition, which is scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The announcement also sets the stage for a high-profile encounter against India on October 30, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:15 pm IST. India had announced a strong squad earlier, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

However, Bhuvneshwar could miss the tournament after being selected for India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series.

The six-a-side format places a premium on explosive batting, all-round contributions and quick momentum shifts, with matches offering a condensed version of the traditional game.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial at Cricket Hong Kong, China, said the organisers were delighted to welcome back the defending champions.

“Pakistan's record sixth title in 2025 underlined their outstanding pedigree in the Hong Kong Sixes, and we are delighted to welcome the defending champions back for the 2026 edition. They bring a winning mentality, exciting talent and a style of cricket that perfectly complements the fast-paced nature of the format,” he said.

Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.