Alterity Therapeutics To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Drug And Device Conference
At the conference, Dr. Stamler will deliver a corporate presentation and will also host roundtable discussions with investors.
About Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and related Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in MSA, a rare and rapidly progressive disease. ATH434, the Company's lead asset, has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at .
Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Contacts:
Investors
Elyse Shapiro
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Remy Bernarda
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
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+1 (415) 203-6386
Media
Melissa Tempra
NWR Communications
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Casey McDonald
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
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+1 (646) 577-8520
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