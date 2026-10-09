Litix Legal Launches New Pet Ownership Services To Help Arizona Pet Parents Protect Their Pets And Document Ownership

Pet Legal Services

Ryan Hurley, Co-Founder and CEO

- Ryan Hurley, Founder and CEOPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Litix Legal, a Phoenix-based law firm focused on making legal services more transparent, accessible, and customer-centered, is announcing the launch of new pet ownership legal services designed to help Arizona pet owners document ownership and plan for situations that can create uncertainty around a beloved pet.The new offerings include a free, self-service Pet Ownership Declaration, an attorney-backed Pet Ownership Declaration, and a Pet Ownership Agreement for people who share ownership of a pet.“Pets are family, but the legal documentation surrounding them often doesn't reflect that,” said Ryan Hurley, founder of Litix Legal.“People may have adoption records, veterinary records, receipts and microchip registrations, but they don't necessarily have one clear document identifying the pet and its owner. We're giving people a simple way to put that information in writing before they need it.”A Free Way to Put Pet Ownership in WritingThe new Pet Ownership Declaration allows Arizona pet owners to create a self-service declaration identifying their pet and documenting their ownership.Litix Legal is offering the self-service version free of charge, making it accessible to pet owners who want to take a simple step toward documenting their relationship with their pet.The declaration may be particularly useful for people who adopted a stray, informally rehomed a pet, do not have traditional adoption paperwork, or simply want a centralized document establishing ownership.For pet owners who want the additional involvement of an attorney, Litix also offers an attorney-backed Pet Ownership Declaration.When Two People Share a PetLitix Legal is also introducing a Pet Ownership Agreement for people who acquired a pet together and want to establish expectations around ownership and care.The agreement can address issues that may become complicated if circumstances change, including who will retain ownership of the pet, financial responsibilities, veterinary care, and other arrangements between co-owners.“People are accustomed to having conversations about finances, property and other practical matters when they build a life together,” said Hurley.“Pets are often one of the most important parts of that life, yet ownership and care arrangements may never be discussed until there's a disagreement. Putting an agreement in place while everyone is on the same page can provide clarity later.”Keeping pets out of sheltersA surprising number of co-owned pets are surrendered to shelters when ownership is unclear and cannot be resolved during a break-up or other life event.“Documenting ownership in case of relationship and other life changes is a simple and free step responsible pet owners should take,” said Melvin Dolan, COO of Litix Legal.“We think pets deserve to be part of that planning conversation, too.”The Pet Ownership Declaration is available at no cost through Litix Legal's website. Additional attorney-backed services are available for pet owners who need more individualized legal assistance.About Litix LegalLitix Legal is a Phoenix-based law firm built around a customer-centric approach to legal services. The firm offers transparent pricing, flat-fee legal services when possible, and a commitment to making the legal experience more understandable and accessible.Litix Legal's services include employment law, family law, estate planning, business legal services, and General Counsel services for Arizona businesses.For more information about Litix Legal's new pet ownership services, visit LitixLegal.

Ryan Hurley

Litix Legal

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Litix Legal Launches New Pet Ownership Services to Help Arizona Pet Parents Protect Their Pets and Document Ownership News Provided By Litix Legal October 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Law



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