Counselor-Led AI Author Deborah Gray Advocates For Human-Centered AI In Counseling And Mental Health

Counselor-Led by Deborah Gray

Introduces the GRACE Model to Help Counselors Lead Ethical AI Integration

OKLAHOMA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence moves into therapy-related applications, documentation systems, risk assessments, schools, hospitals, and behavioral-health workflows, Deborah Gray, M.S., is calling for counselors to have a stronger voice in deciding how those technologies are used.

Her forthcoming book, Counselor-Led AI: Integrating Tools Into the Therapy Room, gives mental-health professionals a practitioner-centered approach to evaluating AI without surrendering clinical judgment, informed consent, accountability, or the human relationship at the heart of counseling.

Gray brings an uncommon perspective to the conversation. Her professional background includes more than 15 years of experience in counseling and behavioral health, family systems, trauma, grief, addiction, reentry, supervision, curriculum development, and college psychology instruction.

As founder of Graytech Studio, she also develops human-centered digital products, applications, workflows, and AI-enabled systems.

"I did not write this as a critic of progress. I wrote it as a protector of people. Ethics must lead technology, not follow it," Gray said.

At the center of Counselor-Led AI is Gray's GRACE Model, a practitioner-focused framework built around five principles: Grounded in Humanity, Relationship-Led, Accountability-Centered, Compassion-Powered, and Ethically Supervised.

The framework begins with the client's humanity, the therapeutic relationship, professional responsibility, compassion, and active ethical oversight rather than with a system's efficiency.

The model gives counselors a practical set of questions to use before an AI tool touches a practice, a document, or a client's file. The book addresses informed consent, confidentiality, bias, hallucinated output, automated risk scores, documentation, vendor evaluation, client safety, professional accountability, and the limits of automation in deeply human settings.

Across 11 chapters, readers receive case vignettes, a GRACE Practice Audit, an AI concern documentation template, informed-consent guidance, a session quick-reference checklist, discussion prompts, review questions, and an answer key.

The material is designed for individual practitioners, graduate education, supervision cohorts, agency training, and professional-development settings.

Gray's concern is especially focused on people who may carry the greatest consequences when technology gets a decision wrong, including children, trauma survivors, justice-involved individuals, people in crisis, and others whose circumstances may be poorly represented by automated scores or incomplete data.

"The therapy room will always be sacred. This book is its defense," Gray said.

Gray's work in technology reinforces that position. Graytech Studio helps mission-driven professionals translate expertise into websites, digital products, applications, automations, and practical AI systems.

That experience allows her to see what technology can make possible while remaining clear about what must stay human: ethical responsibility, professional judgment, consent, and relationship-centered care.

The book is written for counselors, therapists, clinical social workers, psychologists, marriage and family therapists, graduate students, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, agency executives, and school, hospital, and correctional mental-health leaders.

Gray is available for interviews, podcast appearances, workshops, counselor education presentations, and institutional briefings on the GRACE Model.

BOOK DETAILS

-Title: Counselor-Led AI: Integrating Tools Into the Therapy Room

-Author: Deborah Gray, M.S.

-Publisher: Grayson Strategies, LLC

-Genre: Professional nonfiction - counseling ethics and AI in mental health

-Release Date: September 2, 2026

-Book Link:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deborah Gray, M.S., is a counseling professional, author, educator, entrepreneur, and creator of the GRACE Model. She holds an M.S. in Counseling Psychology, a B.S. in Behavioral Science, and a Post-Masters Certificate in College Teaching. She is also a certified AI consultant, AI strategist, and an app developer through the Apps Consultants AI Certification Program. Her professional background spans behavioral health, family systems, trauma recovery, grief, addiction, reentry, curriculum development, college instruction, leadership, publishing, and entrepreneurship. Gray is the founder of Grayson Strategies, LLC, Choosing Hope, and Graytech Studio. She writes and builds from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Deborah Gray

Deborah Gray

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Counselor-Led AI Author Deborah Gray advocates for Human-Centered AI in Counseling and Mental Health News Provided By Global Books Publishing October 09, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.