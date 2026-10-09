Accessible Boat Mobility System Handicaptain Selects Feury Image Group For Branding And Promotional Support

A Feury Image Group-produced banner identifies the HandiCaptain accessible boat boarding station at Caseville Municipal Harbor in Michigan, part of HandiCaptain's growing presence at public waterfronts.

HandiCaptain's accessible boat boarding system assists a boater as he is transferred safely from the dock into a boat, demonstrating how the system can help people with mobility challenges get back on the water.

Handicaptain Brands provides personal access equipment for disabled boaters.

Relationship supports HandiCaptain as its accessible boat boarding system gains visibility at marinas and waterfront communities.

- Ken Yanicky, Vice PresidentLAKE LEELANAU, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As HandiCaptain Brands brings its innovative boat boarding system to more marinas, waterfront communities and boat owners, it is turning to Feury Image Group to help build the brand and bring greater visibility to its message.Feury Image Group is providing HandiCaptain with branded signage, displays and promotional materials designed to give the company a consistent, professional presence.Those efforts recently took center stage at the Caseville Municipal Harbor in Michigan, where a new HandiCaptain Boat Boarding Station was unveiled. Caseville introduced the new installation, designed to provide safer boat access for people with disabilities, mobility challenges, and age-related needs.For HandiCaptain founder and inventor Adam Begley, the company's mission began much closer to home.Begley developed the original HandiCaptain after his father could no longer safely get on and off his boat. What started as a solution to help his own family get back on the water has evolved into a patented boat boarding system for private boat owners and public waterfront facilities. In addition to Caseville, HandiCaptain systems were recently installed at public marinas in Dunkirk and Westfield, New York.“Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy the freedom of being on the water,” said Melissa Begley, co-owner of The HandiCaptain Company, in announcing the Caseville installation.“With the HandiCaptain, we've created a dependable, easy-to-use system that removes barriers and opens boating access to people who too often are left on shore.”Building a Brand Around a Meaningful StoryAs HandiCaptain reaches more communities and introduces its system to marina operators, boat owners and families, the company recognized the need for its physical brand presence to grow along with it.HandiCaptain selected Feury Image Group to help translate its identity and message into the materials people encounter at events and installations - from banners and signage to promotional products and other branded materials.“HandiCaptain has a compelling product and a compelling story,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group.“Our role is to help make that story visible.”The relationship illustrates a challenge faced by many growing companies: developing an innovative product is only part of building a successful brand. The way a company presents itself in the physical world - through signage, displays, printed materials, apparel and promotional products - can help turn an introduction into recognition and recognition into an ongoing relationship.Feury Image Group works with organizations to create that consistency across multiple brand touchpoints, with capabilities spanning print and installation, promotional products and kits, branded apparel and managed uniform programs.From One Family to More WaterfrontsAt Caseville, the HandiCaptain story came full circle: an idea originally developed because one man wanted to help his father get back onto his boat is now being introduced as a public-access solution intended to help more people experience the water.The Caseville station is designed to transfer users between the dock and a boat and accommodate people whose mobility challenges can make that transition difficult or prevent them from boating altogether.For Feury Image Group, helping HandiCaptain build recognition around that story demonstrates what branded materials can do when they are connected to a larger purpose.“A banner may seem like a simple thing,” Yanicky said.“But when it helps someone understand what a company does, remember its name and start a conversation, it becomes part of building the business. That's what good branding should do.”About HandiCaptain BrandsHandiCaptain Brands, LLC, based in Lake Leelanau, Michigan, develops boat boarding systems designed to make getting on and off boats safer and easier for people with disabilities, mobility challenges and age-related needs. Invented by Adam Begley, HandiCaptain has grown from a personal solution into systems for private and public waterfront applications.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group is a full-service provider of managed uniform programs, branded apparel, print and installation, promotional products and custom kits. Headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the company works with local, national and global organizations to create and manage solutions that strengthen brand identity while simplifying the work behind it.

Bob Namar

Feury Image Group

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Accessible Boat Mobility System HandiCaptain Selects Feury Image Group for Branding and Promotional Support News Provided By Feury Image Group October 09, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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