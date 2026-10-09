Indian Envoy Highlights 'Viksit Bharat' Vision, Growth Potential At Hong Kong Community Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Hong Kong, Oct 9 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, on Friday underscored India's growth trajectory and its vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, urging the Indian community in Hong Kong to continue contributing to stronger India-Hong Kong ties across business, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Indian community at the India Club during his maiden official visit to Hong Kong, Ambassador Doraiswami lauded the community's longstanding economic, social and philanthropic contributions to the city.

“The Indian community in Hong Kong hosted a warm reception to meet Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami at India Club on his maiden official visit to Hong Kong, with leaders of all local Indian community associations present. Ambassador praised the community's enduring economic, social and philanthropic service in Hong Kong,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

“Underlining the ongoing record of India's growth and its journey toward“Viksit Bharat” by 2047, he urged them to continue contributing to stronger ties between India and Hong Kong in business, culture, education, and people-to-people ties,” it added.

Ambassador Doraiswami also met Cheng Li, Founding Director of the Centre on Contemporary China and the World (CCCW) at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

“Prof Li, and Prof. Brian Wong, Assistant Professor at HKU, described their area of studies and prospects of initiating sustained exchanges to strengthen the bilateral relationship,” the Indian mission posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Doraiswami visited the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and met President and Vice-Chancellor Dennis Lo, and other senior faculty.

The discussion focused on educational ties in the context of India's New Education Policy, including academic collaboration, student exchanges, and joint research.

“Ambassador also visited the Yale-China Chinese Language Academy, where he learned Chinese 30 years ago. He also interacted with Indian students and faculty studying engineering, management and other subjects at CUHK and encouraged them to contribute to furthering academic links, and to India's development. He reassured the students of the Consulate's abiding support,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

On Thursday, the Indian mission in Hong Kong, in partnership with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, organised a business roundtable with Ambassador Doraiswami.

During the discussions, Doraiswami outlined the long-term drivers of India's growth and its key economic strengths in the context of global political and economic macro factors. He highlighted how these factors make India a compelling place for Hong Kong businesses to find new investment and business opportunities.

During the visit, the Indian envoy also met representatives of the Hong Kong Indian Diamond Association and Zoroastrian Parsee Association of Hong Kong at the Consulate.

“Discussions separately centered on India-Hong Kong gems and jewellery trade, business support, and the Parsee community's rich history and contributions to local society. He appreciated them for their valued contributions to commerce, philanthropy, and civic life in Hong Kong,” the Indian mission posted on X.