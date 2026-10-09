Rs 14 Water Bottle Sold At Rs 20? Train Passenger's Clash With IRCTC Vendor Sparks Online Debate

A dispute between a train passenger and an alleged IRCTC vendor over a water bottle has triggered a debate on social media about overcharging and passenger rights on Indian Railways. The argument apparently began when a passenger questioned why the vendor was charging Rs 20 for a water bottle carrying a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 14. The disagreement soon escalated, with both men exchanging heated words and eventually hitting each other as the video disrupts suddenly.

₹20 for a water bottle marked ₹14? A passenger calls out an IRCTC vendor for overcharging inside a train.

The argument quickly turns ugly, with the passenger accusing the vendor of removing his uniform to avoid identification.

The situation escalates as both exchange heated words, forcing other passengers to step in and separate them.

If the bottle is ₹14, why charge ₹20?

- Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) October 8, 2026

In the video, the passenger also accuses the vendor of trying to hide his identity as he removes his uniform in the viral video. The confrontation becomes increasingly tense, prompting other passengers to intervene and separate the two.

The incident has drawn attention to complaints about the prices charged by vendors selling food and beverages on trains.

Passenger questions Rs 6 extra charge

The passenger appears to challenge the alleged overcharging, questioning if a water bottle is marked at Rs 14, why should a passenger pay Rs 20 for it and the exchange turns into a heated argument.

However, the video and the claims made during the confrontation do not independently establish what happened before the recording began or whether any official complaint has been filed.

How social media reacted

The video has prompted several users on X to demand stricter monitoring of railway vendors and action against those found charging more than the permitted price.

One user said charging Rs 20 for a Rs 14 bottle amounted to overcharging and called for tighter checks on vendors serving railway passengers.

Another user, Jayakumar, appealed to the Railway Ministry to take immediate action and introduce stricter rules. Others tagged railway authorities, including IRCTC, and questioned why complaints about pricing continued to surface.

Some users also alleged that overcharging was common on trains, citing their own experiences with water bottles, cold drinks and tea. These remain individual claims and have not been independently verified.

The reactions also included criticism of railway services more broadly, with some users raising concerns about food quality, cleanliness and accountability.

Not everyone agreed with the passenger though

While many supported stricter enforcement, some urged people to consider the working conditions of vendors.

One user argued that vendors carry heavy loads through crowded coaches and work in the heat, suggesting that passengers should approach such disputes with empathy. Another comment offered a more practical view, advising passengers to ask politely about the displayed price.