Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Briefing Session Held In Mombasa, Strengthening Sri Lankakenya Trade And Investment Ties

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The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Nairobi conducted a briefing session on Sri Lanka Expo 2027 on 2 October 2026 at the Sapphire Hotel in Mombasa, bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore opportunities to strengthen trade, investment, tourism and business partnerships between Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The event was organised as part of the High Commission's efforts to promote Sri Lanka Expo 2027, which will provide a platform for international businesses and investors to explore Sri Lanka's diverse products, services and investment opportunities.

The programme commenced with welcome remarks by Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya, Ruvini De Silva, followed by presentations and discussions on opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Representing the County Government of Mombasa, County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism and Culture, Mohammed Osman, participated in the event and highlighted the importance of Mombasa's strategic position as a gateway connecting East Africa with international markets, including Asia.

The event was also attended by Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Mombasa, Prageeth Senevirathne, who has supported the promotion of Sri Lanka–Mombasa relations, particularly in trade, investment, tourism and consular engagement.

The briefing also featured a presentation on“Kenya and the Asian Trade Corridor: Unlocking Opportunity Through Sri Lanka” by Managing Director of the East African Tea Trade Association, George Omuga, while discussions on the digital corridor examined the role of technology partnerships in facilitating trade between Africa and Asia.

Two panel discussions were held under the themes“Moving the Corridor”, focusing on tea, freight, ports and finance, and“Beyond the Cup”, focusing on capital, enterprise and wellness. The panels brought together representatives from the logistics, shipping, tea, finance, business, wellness and private sectors.

The Acting High Commissioner emphasised the importance of strengthening Sri Lanka–Kenya economic relations and encouraged Kenyan businesses, investors and other stakeholders to explore opportunities available through Sri Lanka Expo 2027.

The Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Briefing Session in Mombasa formed part of the High Commission's broader economic diplomacy initiatives aimed at promoting Sri Lankan products and services, attracting investment and creating new avenues for business-to-business engagement between Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka looks forward to welcoming Kenyan businesses and stakeholders to Sri Lanka Expo 2027, which will provide an important platform to further develop commercial and economic partnerships between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism - Sri Lanka.