Ambassador Bah Holds Discussions With Maryland Governor Wes Moore

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, held discussions with the Governor of the State of Maryland, the Honourable Wes Moore, on the margins of the 55th Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre.

During the engagement, the two leaders explored opportunities for collaboration and reflected on the historical significance of Maryland as the entry point for enslaved Africans who first arrived in the United States through the state's port. The dock in Annapolis, Maryland, which hosts the memorial of Alex Haley, remains a powerful symbol of shared heritage and collective memory.

His Excellency Ambassador Bah underscored that collaboration with the Governor's Office“could open doors for trade, investment, education, cultural diplomacy and diaspora engagement,” noting that such partnerships would further strengthen ties between The Gambia and communities across the State of Maryland.

The Ambassador indicated that the Embassy is committed to advancing cultural and economic cooperation while honouring the enduring legacy of African American history and its deep connections to The Gambia.

The Governor of the State of Maryland, the Honourable Wes Moore, stated his interest to invite Ambassador Bah to Annapolis to visit the Alex Haley Memorial, and to discuss possible areas of collaboration.

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