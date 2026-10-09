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FPSB India Launches Impact Of AI On Financial Planning On World Financial Planning Day 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 09 October 2026: As the global financial planning community marks World Financial Planning Day 2026 on October 7th, FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), today unveiled the Financial Planning Standards Board's (FPSB) 2026 'Impact of AI on Financial Planning' survey report, highlighting how artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping financial planning ecosystem and consumer engagement with financial information.
Conducted across 37 territories including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Poland, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zimbabwe and based on responses from over 8,000 financial planners the study shows that AI adoption is rapidly moving into the mainstream. Eight in 10 financial planners say their firms are already using AI or plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, up from six in 10 in 2025.
Speaking on the occasion of World Financial Planning Day, Ramesh Vishwanathan, CEO, FPSB India, said: "AI is rapidly transforming how financial information is created, accessed and consumed. While the technology offers significant opportunities to improve efficiency and broaden access to financial planning, information alone is not enough. Financial decisions require context, judgment and an understanding of an individual's goals, priorities and circumstances. As AI becomes more widely used, the role of qualified financial planning professionals in helping consumers interpret information in individual context and make informed decisions becomes even more important."
The findings suggest that AI is enhancing efficiency and expanding capacity across the profession. 93% of financial planners report improved work efficiency, 52% cite increased operational efficiency and 49% say they are able to serve more clients. Additionally, 70?lieve AI can improve access to financial planning for underserved populations, while 68% expect it to help lower the cost of services.
At the same time, the research highlights the growing importance of professional interpretation and judgment. As consumers increasingly engage with AI-generated financial information, 33% of planners report clients using AI for general financial education, while 25% say clients use it to validate or compare professional advice. Further, 21% report a greater need to contextualise or correct AI-generated information, while 19% have observed more collaborative discussions with clients.
Key findings from FPSB's 2026 Impact of AI on Financial Planning
AI adoption is accelerating: 8 in 10 planners say their firms are using AI or plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, up from 6 in 10 in 2025.
Efficiency is improving: 93% say AI has improved their work efficiency; 52% report increased operational efficiency and 49% say they can serve more clients.
Client service could improve: 83?lieve AI will help them better serve clients, up from 78% in 2025, while 75% expect it to improve the quality of financial planning services, up from 60%.
Access could broaden: 70% expect AI to increase access to financial planning for underserved populations, while 68% expect it to reduce the cost of services.
Clients are already using AI: 33% of planners report clients using AI for general financial education, while 25% see clients using it to validate or compare professional advice.
Human interpretation remains important: 21% report a greater need to contextualise or correct AI-generated information, while 19% report more collaborative discussions with clients.
Responsible adoption requires skills: 50% want more training in data analysis and interpretation, while 34% identify education and training as the most important factor for safe and responsible AI use.
About FPSB India
FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.
About FPSB Ltd.
FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns internationally. FPSB and its global network of organizations certify CFP professionals in 29 territories. CFP professionals are certified in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. There are 236,300 CFP professionals worldwide.
FPSB owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and (the CFP Marks) outside the United States, and permits qualified individuals to use the marks to indicate that they meet FPSB's initial and ongoing certification standards and requirements. CFP professionals may use the CFP marks in the territory or region in which they are certified.
About CFP Certification
CFP certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning and represents financial planners who commit to standards of competency and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first. The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER credential represents financial planning professionals who commit to better serving their clients through rigorous international standards, ethical practices and lifelong learning.
Conducted across 37 territories including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Poland, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zimbabwe and based on responses from over 8,000 financial planners the study shows that AI adoption is rapidly moving into the mainstream. Eight in 10 financial planners say their firms are already using AI or plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, up from six in 10 in 2025.
Speaking on the occasion of World Financial Planning Day, Ramesh Vishwanathan, CEO, FPSB India, said: "AI is rapidly transforming how financial information is created, accessed and consumed. While the technology offers significant opportunities to improve efficiency and broaden access to financial planning, information alone is not enough. Financial decisions require context, judgment and an understanding of an individual's goals, priorities and circumstances. As AI becomes more widely used, the role of qualified financial planning professionals in helping consumers interpret information in individual context and make informed decisions becomes even more important."
The findings suggest that AI is enhancing efficiency and expanding capacity across the profession. 93% of financial planners report improved work efficiency, 52% cite increased operational efficiency and 49% say they are able to serve more clients. Additionally, 70?lieve AI can improve access to financial planning for underserved populations, while 68% expect it to help lower the cost of services.
At the same time, the research highlights the growing importance of professional interpretation and judgment. As consumers increasingly engage with AI-generated financial information, 33% of planners report clients using AI for general financial education, while 25% say clients use it to validate or compare professional advice. Further, 21% report a greater need to contextualise or correct AI-generated information, while 19% have observed more collaborative discussions with clients.
Key findings from FPSB's 2026 Impact of AI on Financial Planning
AI adoption is accelerating: 8 in 10 planners say their firms are using AI or plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, up from 6 in 10 in 2025.
Efficiency is improving: 93% say AI has improved their work efficiency; 52% report increased operational efficiency and 49% say they can serve more clients.
Client service could improve: 83?lieve AI will help them better serve clients, up from 78% in 2025, while 75% expect it to improve the quality of financial planning services, up from 60%.
Access could broaden: 70% expect AI to increase access to financial planning for underserved populations, while 68% expect it to reduce the cost of services.
Clients are already using AI: 33% of planners report clients using AI for general financial education, while 25% see clients using it to validate or compare professional advice.
Human interpretation remains important: 21% report a greater need to contextualise or correct AI-generated information, while 19% report more collaborative discussions with clients.
Responsible adoption requires skills: 50% want more training in data analysis and interpretation, while 34% identify education and training as the most important factor for safe and responsible AI use.
About FPSB India
FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.
About FPSB Ltd.
FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns internationally. FPSB and its global network of organizations certify CFP professionals in 29 territories. CFP professionals are certified in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. There are 236,300 CFP professionals worldwide.
FPSB owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and (the CFP Marks) outside the United States, and permits qualified individuals to use the marks to indicate that they meet FPSB's initial and ongoing certification standards and requirements. CFP professionals may use the CFP marks in the territory or region in which they are certified.
About CFP Certification
CFP certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning and represents financial planners who commit to standards of competency and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first. The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER credential represents financial planning professionals who commit to better serving their clients through rigorous international standards, ethical practices and lifelong learning.
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