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Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces The 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 09 October, 2026: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of the all-new Fortuner Leader Edition with a refined in-cabin experience for its most iconic SUV. Built for customers who lead with confidence and ambition, the new update enhances the Fortuner's premium appeal while retaining the core attributes that have made the Fortuner an enduring success story.
Enhancements in Leader Edition:
The 2026 Leader Edition features a distinctive set of enhancements designed to amplify its bold and sophisticated character. Exterior highlights include a signature front grille design, black rear door garnish, gloss black alloy wheels with matching hub caps, black roof treatment, and a black-finished antenna.
The dual-tone black roof, body side mouldings and the exclusive hood emblem seamlessly complement the Fortuner's muscular stance and identity.
The cabin is further enhanced with dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, matching black-maroon door trims, ambient lighting, and illuminated scuff plates. Additional convenience features such as Auto Folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) enhance both comfort and confidence on every journey.
The Fortuner Leader Edition will be available in both 4x2 Automatic (AT) and 4x2 Manual Transmission (MT) variants, offered in three colour options of Super White, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,“The Fortuner has always represented confidence, capability and a spirit of achievement. With the new Leader Edition of the Fortuner, we are further defining this legacy through exterior enhancements and convenience features that reflect the aspirations of today's customers. As we continue to align with changing trends, it is our endeavour to continuously evolve the Fortuner experience while staying true to the inherent qualities that have made them iconic.
We are confident that the Leader Edition will further strengthen our commitment to delivering ever-better cars and creating Mass Happiness for All.”
An Icon that Needs No Introduction:
For over a decade and a half, the Fortuner has set benchmarks in the premium SUV segment, earning a strong reputation for its commanding presence, robust performance, trusted 4X4 capabilities with exceptional resale value. Having sold over 3.3 lakh units and trusted by millions, the Fortuner has established itself as a symbol of success and leadership.
Awesome Ownership Experience:
Reinforcing its customer-first approach, Toyota amplifies the ownership experience by offering a range of flexible and tailored finance solutions, including up to 7-year funding plans, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance and pre-approved options for value-added services such as Extended Warranty and Toyota Genuine Accessories. Customers will also benefit from a comprehensive package comprising five years of complimentary roadside assistance, a standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km and the customizable Toyota Smiles Plus service program, ensuring reliable, seamless and complete peace of mind.
Enhancements in Leader Edition:
The 2026 Leader Edition features a distinctive set of enhancements designed to amplify its bold and sophisticated character. Exterior highlights include a signature front grille design, black rear door garnish, gloss black alloy wheels with matching hub caps, black roof treatment, and a black-finished antenna.
The dual-tone black roof, body side mouldings and the exclusive hood emblem seamlessly complement the Fortuner's muscular stance and identity.
The cabin is further enhanced with dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, matching black-maroon door trims, ambient lighting, and illuminated scuff plates. Additional convenience features such as Auto Folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) enhance both comfort and confidence on every journey.
The Fortuner Leader Edition will be available in both 4x2 Automatic (AT) and 4x2 Manual Transmission (MT) variants, offered in three colour options of Super White, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,“The Fortuner has always represented confidence, capability and a spirit of achievement. With the new Leader Edition of the Fortuner, we are further defining this legacy through exterior enhancements and convenience features that reflect the aspirations of today's customers. As we continue to align with changing trends, it is our endeavour to continuously evolve the Fortuner experience while staying true to the inherent qualities that have made them iconic.
We are confident that the Leader Edition will further strengthen our commitment to delivering ever-better cars and creating Mass Happiness for All.”
An Icon that Needs No Introduction:
For over a decade and a half, the Fortuner has set benchmarks in the premium SUV segment, earning a strong reputation for its commanding presence, robust performance, trusted 4X4 capabilities with exceptional resale value. Having sold over 3.3 lakh units and trusted by millions, the Fortuner has established itself as a symbol of success and leadership.
Awesome Ownership Experience:
Reinforcing its customer-first approach, Toyota amplifies the ownership experience by offering a range of flexible and tailored finance solutions, including up to 7-year funding plans, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance and pre-approved options for value-added services such as Extended Warranty and Toyota Genuine Accessories. Customers will also benefit from a comprehensive package comprising five years of complimentary roadside assistance, a standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km and the customizable Toyota Smiles Plus service program, ensuring reliable, seamless and complete peace of mind.
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