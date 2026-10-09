Vet And Tech Webinar Helps Veterinary Teams Prepare Pets For Safer Travel

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 8:32 am - Vet and Tech is hosting a RACE-approved webinar on November 11, 2026, to help veterinary teams better understand pet travel preparation, travel requirements, health documentation, and pet travel readiness beyond the health certificate.

Veterinary teams will have an opportunity to learn more about pet travel preparation and readiness during an upcoming Vet and Tech webinar,“Health Certificates Are Not Enough: What Veterinary Teams Need to Know About Pet Travel Readiness.” The free webinar will take place on November 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM US Eastern Time and will focus on why completing a veterinary health certificate is only one part of preparing a pet for safe and compliant travel.

Pet travel requirements can involve more than paperwork. Veterinary teams may be asked to evaluate a pet's health, interpret travel requirements and regulations, prepare clients for transportation, and address welfare and safety considerations before the final health certificate appointment.

The webinar will examine common gaps in veterinary pet travel preparation and introduce approaches that can help veterinary teams manage travel cases more consistently. The session is listed under Internal Medicine, offers 1 CE credit, and is RACE approved.

1. What Veterinary Teams Will Learn

The webinar will explore how veterinary teams can become involved earlier in the pet travel planning process rather than focusing only on the final health certificate.

According to Vet and Tech, the session will cover preliminary insights from the When Pets Fly Veterinary Pet Travel Education Interest Survey, including the types of travel requests veterinary clinics receive and areas where teams report lower confidence when advising clients.

2. Key topics include:

a. Typical pet travel preparation requests received by veterinary practices

b. Commonly misunderstood travel requirements

c. Mistakes that can affect pet travel readiness

d. Welfare-centered preparation for traveling animals

e. Why a pet travel health certificate does not automatically mean the animal is ready to travel

f. The role of veterinary teams before the final paperwork appointment

g. Approaches for improving safety and consistency in travel case management

h. How to use the When Pets Fly Pet Travel Readiness Assessment system

The session will also introduce Veterinary Air-Travel Medicine as an emerging approach to managing pet air travel with greater attention to preparation, safety, and animal welfare.

3. Why Pet Travel Preparation Matters

A veterinary health certificate for pet travel is an important part of many travel processes, but it does not necessarily address every consideration involved in transporting an animal.

Depending on the destination and method of transportation, veterinary teams may encounter questions involving pet air travel requirements, international pet travel, health examinations, documentation, timing, and destination-specific requirements.

For veterinary practices, this can make pet travel appointments more complex than simply completing a certificate. Earlier assessment and planning can help teams identify travel-related considerations before the final documentation stage.

The webinar will therefore focus on moving pet travel conversations beyond certificate completion and toward a more structured, welfare-centered process.

4. Who Should Attend?

The webinar is designed for veterinary professionals involved in advising clients about animal transportation and travel preparation.

It may be particularly relevant to veterinary teams that regularly receive questions about:

a. Domestic and international pet travel

b. Veterinary health certificates

c. Health certificate requirements for international pet travel

d. Pet travel health exams

e. Pet health documentation for travel

f. Pet air travel

g. Travel-related veterinary assessments

h. Destination-specific pet travel requirements and regulations

The session can also provide a useful framework for veterinary professionals who want to establish more consistent workflows for pet travel cases.

Meet the Instructor: Dr. Nelva Bryant

The webinar will be presented by Dr. Nelva Bryant, DVM, MPH, an airline industry veterinarian and pet-centric travel expert with professional experience in veterinary public health, animal transportation, and quarantine.

Dr. Bryant earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993 and a Master of Public Health from the University of Iowa College of Public Health in 2013. Her professional background includes work with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as consulting veterinary work with Delta Air Lines Cargo Operations. Her professional focus includes safe animal transportation and quarantine.

Her background in animal transportation and veterinary public health provides relevant expertise for a webinar focused on pet travel readiness and veterinary travel preparation.

Veterinary professionals interested in strengthening their approach to pet travel assessment and preparation can register for the Vet and Tech webinar on pet travel readiness and learn how travel preparation can extend beyond the veterinary health certificate.