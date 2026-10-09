Mirrorfly Launches Secure Team Collaboration Solution For Enterprises

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 8:57 am - MirrorFly Debuts Self-Hosted Team Collaboration Platform for Enterprises

MirrorFly, a CPaaS solutions provider has launched MirrorFly Teams. A secure team collaboration software for enterprises that want messaging, meetings and file sharing in one branded application.

The launch solves an old problem at the workplace where chat apps, video calls and document sharing are handled by different teams on separate systems.

Already supporting over 100 enterprises, customers report increased engagement and growth in daily active users after integration.

That infrastructure is now extended for internal enterprise use in the new collaboration solution making it an ideal alternative to generic workplace tools.

Why Enterprises Are Rethinking Team Collaboration?

Most online collaboration software was not designed to accommodate specific organizational workflows. It's designed to be used as a tool so teams modify their processes to fit the tool instead of the other way around.

All this creates friction, especially for enterprises in highly regulated industries where corporate collaboration software must meet compliance demands that off-the-shelf platforms were never designed to handle.

IT leaders also increasingly want workplace collaboration software that does not tie an organization down to a single vendor. Now that distributed and hybrid teams are commonplace, businesses want a remote team collaboration software layer that they host, brand and customize on their terms and not one that follows a SaaS provider's roadmap.

What MirrorFly's Team Collaboration Solution Offers?

MirrorFly Teams is built around employee engagement, team collaboration, productivity and enterprise security.

On the engagement side, it handles internal communications like one-to-one and group conversations, team channels, employee announcements and interactive polls and reactions that generic messaging apps miss.

For day-to-day productivity, there are custom team spaces, threaded conversations, large file/document sharing, screen sharing and searchable message history features in one. All these are designed to keep distributed teams on the same page as they speak without losing context in disconnected conversations.

It also supports SIP/VoIP calling, video conferencing, audio broadcasting and live streaming for webinars all in one place without the need for separate meeting platforms.

While security is not an afterthought, it runs through the whole stack. It's all about end-to-end data encryption, secure authentication/authorization, role-based access controls and custom security policies that IT teams need to meet their own compliance needs.

Built for Deployment Flexibility

MirrorFly is known for providing the most flexible deployment options. For full infrastructure control, enterprises can deploy the platform on-premise or in a cloud through a third-party data center or via MirrorFly's own managed multi-tenant cloud.

It's this flexibility that matters for virtual team collaboration software buyers whose data residency and compliance requirements vary widely by industry and region.

With full source code access, developer teams can treat MirrorFly more like a foundation they can build on without the vendor lock-in that comes with subscription-based communication software.

Real-World Enterprise Impact

MirrorFly's enterprise deployments provide operational results. Here are two real-world examples:

A digital banking and entertainment platform running on MirrorFly's real-time chat and voice infrastructure saw a 68% increase in in-app engagement and 99.99% uptime at peak load.

A residential community platform using MirrorFly to connect residents, security staff, and facility vendors saw a 76% improvement in stakeholder response times and a 93% satisfaction score for users, who no longer had to switch between multiple apps.

By combining group collaboration software into one connected system, the operational drag of having different communication tools is reduced.

Suitable for Multiple Enterprise Use Cases

MirrorFly's team collaboration software is designed for different organizational contexts instead of just a single use case.

For example,

Secure internal collaboration for large enterprises.

Virtual classrooms for students, teachers and staff at educational institutions.

Distributed team coordination for remote collaboration software needs.

Automated support workflows for IT and helpdesk teams handling large ticket volumes.

For businesses evaluating collaboration software for small business use versus larger enterprise deployments. The platform is customizable so features can be scaled up or down as teams grow without the need for a complete rebuild.

Availability

Enterprises can get MirrorFly's team collaboration software now and have it up and running on their own-premises or cloud in just days.

Interested organizations can request a demo to the platform against their workflow and compliance requirements at

About MirrorFly

MirrorFly is a CPaaS solution provider that offers customizable real-time communication APIs and SDKs with chat, voice, video and file sharing in one place.

Its flexible deployment models including on-premises, cloud and hybrid hosting allow organizations to control infrastructure, branding and security without any vendor lock-ins