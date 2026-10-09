Fieldcode To Present Zero-Touch Field Service Operations At Four European Industry Events This Fall

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 9:51 am - Fieldcode will demonstrate Zero-Touch workflows for service intake, scheduling, dispatching and field execution at events in Paris, Nuremberg, Düsseldorf and Dortmund.

Fieldcode will participate in four European industry events this fall, demonstrating how field service organizations can reduce manual coordination across service intake, scheduling, dispatching and field execution through connected Zero-Touch workflows.

From Field New Tech in Paris to Chillventa in Nuremberg, Service Summit in Düsseldorf and HEATEXPO in Dortmund, Fieldcode will present its field service management platform in the context of different service environments, including technical services, refrigeration and HVAC, customer service operations, and heating and cooling infrastructure.

Despite the differences between these industries, their field service operations face similar challenges: incoming work needs to be prepared correctly, technicians need to be assigned according to operational requirements, schedules need to reflect changing conditions, and customers need to remain informed as work progresses.

From service request to field execution

Fieldcode's Zero-Touch approach connects these stages within a common service process rather than treating planning, dispatching and field execution as separate activities.

Service requests can enter through connected systems, customer self-service, automated workflows or other service channels. From there, Fieldcode can support ticket preparation, scheduling and technician assignment based on factors such as skills, availability, location, SLA requirements, parts and capacity.

Dispatchers remain able to manage exceptions and intervene where operational judgment is required. The objective is not to remove people from the service process, but to reduce the routine manual handling needed to keep work moving.

Mobile workflows then provide technicians with the information required for execution, while schedule updates, documentation and customer communication can remain connected to the same process.

European events where Fieldcode will present

Field New Tech - October 7, Paris

Fieldcode will demonstrate how service requests can move from preparation and planning into mobile field execution with fewer manual handovers. Field New Tech brings together technologies for field interventions, technical support, mobility, planning and service operations.

Chillventa - October 13–15, Nuremberg

For refrigeration, air-conditioning, ventilation and heat pump service organizations, Fieldcode will present scheduling and dispatching, technician capacity planning, customer self-service and automated service workflows. Fieldcode will exhibit in Hall 7, Stand 7-447.

Service Summit - November 4–5, Düsseldorf

Fieldcode will focus on the operational processes behind customer service, showing how incoming service information can be converted into structured field work and carried through planning, execution and customer communication. Fieldcode will exhibit at Stand M07.

HEATEXPO - November 24–26, Dortmund

Fieldcode will present field service workflows relevant to organizations responsible for heating and cooling infrastructure, where installations, maintenance and service work need to be coordinated across technicians, locations and changing operational priorities. Fieldcode will exhibit in Hall 4, Stand D04.

Keeping planning aligned with execution

Across the four events, Fieldcode will focus on the operational connection between service intake, planning and work in the field.

Zero-Touch automation is applied where processes can follow defined rules, while dispatchers and service managers retain control over exceptions and decisions that require human assessment. AI-supported functions can assist with areas such as ticket preparation and scheduling, but operate within the wider service workflow rather than as a separate layer of automation.

The result is a field service process designed to reduce repetitive coordination while keeping schedules, technicians, service information and customer communication aligned as work progresses.



About Fieldcode

Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 25 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management. The platform is particularly relevant for complex service environments such as IT services and telecom, where work is often spread across multiple customer accounts, regions, technical teams and service partners.

Links

.Fieldcode official website: