CMP1000 Electric Concrete Mixer Machine Offers A Solution For Concrete Mixing Needs

The concrete mixing speed and complex motion track design of the planet concrete mixer make the mixing of different materials more vigorous, more even and higher productivity.

The new reducer developed by planet concrete mixer has the characteristics of low noise, large torque and strong durability. Even under harsh production conditions, the power balance can be effectively distributed to the agitator, so as to ensure the normal operation of the agitator, and achieve the purpose of high stability and low maintenance cost。

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About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.