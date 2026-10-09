Cellophane Food Contact Safety Is Examined Through Migration Testing

A 2026 B2B buyer's guide to cellophane direct food-contact safety - EU Regulation 1935/2004 and FDA 21 CFR 177.1200 frameworks, overall and specific migration limits, the six-simulant EU test protocol, the FDA four-food-type extractives matrix, the seven-document shipment package, and the verification protocol a buyer runs before accepting a cellulose film reel from a Chinese supplier.

TL;DR



Genuine regenerated cellulose cellophane is safe for direct food contact in the EU and the US when it carries a positive overall migration limit below 10 mg/dm2 under the EU 1935/2004 framework and complies with the 21 CFR 177.1200 cellulose article listing at the FDA.

The safety decision is governed not by the polymer class but by three quantified thresholds: overall migration limit (OML), specific migration limits (SMLs) for additives such as plasticizers, and the absence of heavy metals above the EU 10/2011 thresholds.

Migration testing requires food simulants A, B, C, D1, D2, and E for the EU and the 21 CFR 176.170(c) Table 2 food-type matrix for the US, with exposure time and temperature defined by intended use.

A 2026 buyer needs four documents per shipment: a Declaration of Compliance, a migration test report, an additive disclosure list, and where used in the US an FDA Food Contact Substance notification or Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) letter. Decorative, coated, dyed, or laminated cellophane that does not carry those four documents is the most common cause of product recall or refusal at the border - even when the underlying polymer itself is food-grade.

Regenerated cellulose cellophane film rolls produced in a Zhejiang Xiade clean-room facility - the natural cellulose substrate behind every food-contact migration test report. Source: Vibrant Colored Cellulose Film for Food Packaging Applications.

If you are evaluating a vibrant colored cellulose film for confectionery wraps, twist-tie candy sleeves, or bakery interleaves, the question is not whether the polymer is cellophane. The question is whether the production lot that you receive has been tested against the right food simulant at the right temperature for the right exposure time - and whether the document set that arrives with the shipment can be matched to the lot code on the reel. This article walks through the EU and US regulatory frameworks, the migration testing methodology a buyer can read on a Certificate of Analysis, and the verification protocol that separates a genuinely food-safe cellophane reel from one that looks identical but fails a regulatory screening.

The seven-layer regulatory framework that decides the answer

Cellophane sits in an unusual regulatory position because it is neither a commodity plastic nor a paper. It is a regenerated cellulose film - typically made from wood pulp dissolved in alkali and carbon disulfide to form viscose, then extruded into a coagulation bath and plasticized with glycerol or sorbitol. The polymer backbone is the same as paper, but the film-forming additives (plasticizers, softeners, moisture barriers) are the part that can migrate into food. That is why both the EU and the US regulate cellophane under dedicated rules rather than under the broader plastic FCM framework.

In the European Union, the controlling instrument is Regulation (EC) 1935/2004, which sets the general framework for all food contact materials and obliges every supplier to issue a Declaration of Compliance. Cellophane is then further regulated under Commission Regulation (EU) 10/2011 as a "plastic" multi-layer food contact material when plasticizer content exceeds 20% of finished weight, which covers almost all commercially sold cellophane. The specific migration limits for the most common additives (glycerol, sorbitol, propylene glycol, epoxidised soybean oil) are listed in Annex I of 10/2011 and the overall migration limit (OML) is 10 mg per dm2 of food contact surface.

In the United States, the controlling instrument is the indirect food additive regulation at 21 CFR 177.1200, which lists cellophane under "cellulose articles intended for use in contact with food" and provides formulation constraints, extractive limits, and the food-type matrix that defines which extractive test the article must pass. For any new formulation not covered by 177.1200, the supplier must file a Food Contact Substance notification (FCN) under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act framework, and the FCN number is published in the Federal Register and indexed in the FDA's Food Contact Substance inventory.

In China - relevant because the largest cellophane producers operate from Zhejiang - the GB 4806.7-2016 food contact plastic materials standard governs the domestic market, with GB 31604.1-2015 setting the general migration testing methodology. For exports to the EU and US, the Chinese supplier must produce EU- and US-aligned documentation; the Chinese domestic GB standard is not accepted by EU customs or by FDA-imported lots.

Canada runs an aligned but separate regime under the Consumer Product Safety Act and Health Canada's Food Packaging Safety guidance, which references the US and EU frameworks as substantially equivalent. Japan follows a self-regulation regime under the Japan Hygienic PVC Association (JHPA) but in practice accepts both EU and US documentation for imported cellulose films.

The three quantified thresholds that decide whether a specific reel is food-safe

A cellophane reel that meets the polymer definition still has to clear three quantified migration thresholds before it can be shipped as food-grade. All three are measured against food simulants - liquids that mimic the chemical behaviour of the food type - and all three are required on the test report.

The first threshold is the **overall migration limit (OML)** - the total mass of non-volatile substances that migrate from the film into the food simulant under the worst-case contact conditions. Under EU Regulation 10/2011 the OML is 10 mg per dm2 of food contact surface. Under the FDA 21 CFR 177.1200 framework the corresponding extractives limit is 0.5 mg per square inch (≈ 0.078 mg/dm2) for non-volatile extractives in the n-heptane and water simulants, depending on the food-type category. The test is performed by exposing a fixed surface area of film to a fixed volume of simulant for a fixed time at a fixed temperature, evaporating the simulant, and weighing the residue.

The second threshold is **specific migration limits (SMLs)** for individual additives. Each additive has its own SML, typically expressed in mg per kg of food simulant, and these are listed in Annex I of EU 10/2011 for every substance authorized for use in plastic food contact materials. For a standard plasticized cellophane, the additives that need SML testing are typically glycerol (SML: not specified, but reported), sorbitol (SML: not specified, but reported), and any coating material such as nitrocellulose or PVDC if used.

The third threshold is **heavy metals and primary aromatic amines**, with the cumulative limit of 1 mg/kg in food simulant for lead, cadmium, mercury, and hexavalent chromium combined, and a 0.01 mg/kg specific limit for primary aromatic amines that may be released from azo dyes used in coloured cellophane. EU 10/2011 sets these in Article 11; the EU 2018/213 amendment tightened the rules on use of Bisphenol A in varnishes and coatings applied to food contact materials and is now the controlling rule for any cellophane with a lacquer or coating layer.

For coated or lacquered cellophane - for example a twist-wrap with a PVDC coating for moisture barrier, or a coloured printed cellophane with surface ink - the migration test becomes more complex because each layer must be tested separately and the functional barrier concept from 2018-EU-213 may apply. EFSA has published several opinions on the safety of regenerated cellulose film for direct food contact, and the topic page on EFSA's food contact materials is the canonical reference for any updated additive authorization. For buyers in markets where the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) recommendations are referenced, the BfR food contact materials recommendations on regenerated cellulose film (BFR Recommendation XXXVI) apply separately and can require additional simulant testing beyond the EU 10/2011 baseline.

The migration testing protocol a buyer can read on a Certificate of Analysis

A complete migration test report for a cellophane reel is not a single document. It is a set of seven data points that a competent QA team can read in fifteen minutes and that an inexperienced buyer can misread in five. The protocol below is the one used by the ECHA-accepted laboratories operating under EN 1186 series standards and the corresponding FDA Extraction Test protocols.

Step one is the **simulant selection**. Under EU 10/2011, food simulant A (ethanol 10% v/v) covers aqueous foods, simulant B (acetic acid 3% w/v) covers acidic foods, simulant C (ethanol 20% v/v) covers alcoholic foods up to 20% alcohol, simulant D1 (ethanol 50% v/v) covers dairy and emulsified foods, simulant D2 (vegetable oil) covers fatty foods, and simulant E (poly2,6-diphenyl

phenylene oxide, MPPO powder, sometimes called Tenax) covers dry solid foods. For a cellophane reel intended for candy wrap, the relevant simulants are typically A, B, and E. For a reel intended for cheese or butter wrap, simulant D2 is added. Under the FDA 21 CFR 176.170(c) Table 2, the equivalent food-type matrix assigns the simulant set by intended use.

Step two is the **contact time and temperature**. For ambient storage (a candy wrap used at room temperature), the test is 10 days at 20°C. For hot-fill applications (jam or hot bakery wrap), the test is 2 hours at 70°C followed by 10 days at 40°C. For microwave or boiling applications, the test is 30 minutes at 100°C or 121°C depending on the process. The temperatures are not chosen by the supplier - they are dictated by the intended use declared on the Declaration of Compliance and verified by the EU and FDA test protocols.

Step three is the **surface-to-volume ratio**. Migration is proportional to the surface area of film exposed to the food, and the standard EU test uses 6 dm2 of film in contact with 1 kg of food simulant, which is a higher ratio than most real applications. This is intentional - it is a worst-case screening. A buyer reading a Certificate of Analysis should confirm the ratio matches the EU 10/2011 standard rather than a relaxed ratio that the supplier may have used to pass a borderline test.

Step four is the **analytical finish**. The OML is measured by evaporating the food simulant to dryness and weighing the residue to 0.1 mg. SMLs are measured by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) or liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) depending on the analyte. Heavy metals are measured by ICP-MS after microwave digestion. The report should reference the EN 1186 series (EU) or 21 CFR 177.1200 (US) test methods and quote the detection limit and recovery rate for each analyte.

Step five is the **sensory test**. Migration limits do not capture taint or off-odour transfer, and a complete food-grade cellophane test report also includes a sensory panel evaluation against an organoleptic reference. The standard reference is EN 1230-1 for paper and board, with cellophane tested under an analogous protocol.

Step six is the **Declaration of Compliance (DoC)**. Under EU 1935/2004 every food contact article placed on the EU market must be accompanied by a written DoC that names the applicable regulation, identifies the substances used, confirms the migration limits are respected, and gives traceability information back to the production lot. A reel that arrives without a DoC is not a food-grade reel under EU law, regardless of what the migration test results say.

Step seven is the **supporting traceability**. The test report must reference the production lot code, the date of manufacture, and the supplier's quality system registration (typically ISO 9001 and for food-grade production ISO 22000 or FSSC 22000). Where the cellophane is intended for EU import, the supplier's quality system must also align with EU Regulation (EC) 2023/2006 on good manufacturing practice for food contact materials, which is the EU equivalent of the US FDA GMP regulation 21 CFR 174.

The seven simulants, four food-type categories, and one frequently missed variable

The most common reason a cellophane reel fails a regulatory screening is not the polymer - it is a mismatch between the simulant set on the test report and the food type the buyer actually uses the reel for. A reel that was tested against simulant A (aqueous) but is then used for chocolate wrap has been tested under the wrong conditions, and the buyer carries the regulatory exposure if the chocolate picks up an off-flavour from a coating not screened for fatty-food migration.

The four food-type categories under the FDA framework are Type I (acidic, pH below 5), Type II (aqueous non-acidic), Type III (fatty foods with low moisture), and Type IV (fatty foods with high moisture, including dairy). A food packaging film intended for candy and twist-wrap typically falls under Type II; for cheese and butter wrap, it falls under Type III. Each type has its own extractives limit under 21 CFR 177.1200, and a Certificate of Analysis that does not state the food type is incomplete.

The frequently missed variable is **moisture**. Cellophane is a hygroscopic film - it picks up and loses water depending on the ambient humidity. A reel tested at 50% RH in the laboratory may behave differently at 80% RH in a tropical warehouse, and a small change in moisture content can shift the migration rate of a water-soluble additive such as glycerol by a factor of three or more. This is why major confectionery buyers specify a moisture-conditioned test (typically 24 hours at 23°C and 50% RH) and a separate moisture-stress test (24 hours at 38°C and 90% RH) on the same reel.

The second frequently missed variable is **printing ink**. A cellophane reel that carries surface printing on the food-contact side has not been migration-tested unless the printing was part of the test article. UV-cured inks and solvent-based inks both release low-molecular-weight species (photoinitiators, residual monomers) that can migrate into fatty foods in particular. The EU 2023/2006 GMP regulation requires that the ink supplier provide a separate DoC for the ink, and the cellophane supplier must include the ink layer in the overall migration test report. A printed cellophane reel that arrives without an ink DoC is non-compliant for EU food use.

The 2026 cross-jurisdiction comparison for a cellophane buyer

A global cellophane buyer in 2026 faces a regulatory landscape where the EU and the US are largely aligned on the polymer definition and the additive authorization list, but where the specific migration limits and the food-type matrix are not interchangeable. The practical implication is that a single test report cannot always serve both jurisdictions.

For the EU market, the binding rules are Regulation 1935/2004 on the framework, Regulation 10/2011 on plastic food contact materials, Regulation 2023/2006 on GMP, and the 2018/213 amendment on BPA in coatings. The simulant set is the A-B-C-D1-D2-E series, with OML at 10 mg/dm2 and SMLs for individual additives in mg/kg of food.

For the US market, the binding rule is 21 CFR 177.1200 for cellulose articles, with extractives limits depending on food type, and an FCN process for new formulations. The simulant set is the four food-type categories under 21 CFR 176.170(c), with extractives limits expressed in mg per square inch.

The practical test report that serves both jurisdictions therefore uses the EU simulant set (which is broader) and includes the FDA extractives test as a separate section. The cost of running both protocols on the same reel is approximately 30% higher than the EU-only protocol, and a global cellophane buyer should budget for that incremental cost rather than attempt to negotiate a single-protocol report that neither customs authority will accept.

The five buyer-side verification steps before accepting a shipment

The seven documents above are necessary but not sufficient. The five verification steps below should be run at every shipment, not only at the first commercial order, because a cellophane reel can pass a regulatory screening and still carry a contamination risk if the production lot does not match the test lot.

Step one is the **visual inspection** of the reel edges and core. A food-grade reel has clean-cut edges, a uniform colour across the full width, and no visible coating streaks or surface defects. A reel with cloudy patches, oily residues at the core, or colour variations across the width is a flag.

Step two is the **sensory check** on a representative sample. Tear a 10 cm by 10 cm piece, immerse it in 100 mL of bottled water at 40°C for 30 minutes, and smell the water. A clean reel produces neutral water; a reel with residual solvents or coating extractives produces an off-odour that is detectable by a trained panel but also by an experienced buyer.

Step three is the **lot code check**. The lot code on the reel label must match the lot code on the CoA, the DoC, and the production record. A reel with a missing or unclear lot code is a flag.

Step four is the **third-party spot test**. On a quarterly basis, send five samples to a third-party laboratory for a re-test of the OML and one SML. A reel that passes the supplier's CoA but fails the third-party re-test is a flag for a broader quality system audit.

Step five is the **supplier audit** at the production site. A visit to the production facility - even a virtual video audit - confirms that the GMP controls on the certificate are actually implemented on the production floor. A cellophane reel from a supplier that refuses a site audit is a flag regardless of the document set.

The five flags above are conservative - most suppliers with a long export track record will pass all five at every shipment. The flags matter because the cost of a cellophane recall (confectionery wrap that fails a USFDA import alert, or a candy wrap that migrates a coating component into chocolate at detectable levels) is an order of magnitude higher than the cost of an additional verification step.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is plain, uncoloured cellophane automatically food-safe?No. The polymer definition alone does not authorize a cellophane reel for direct food contact under either the EU or US frameworks. The reel must carry a Declaration of Compliance under EU 1935/2004 for the EU market or a regulatory status letter under 21 CFR 177.1200 for the US market, supported by a third-party migration test report on the actual production lot.

Q2: What is the difference between an overall migration limit and a specific migration limit?The overall migration limit (OML) is the total mass of non-volatile substances that migrate from the film into the food simulant, measured gravimetrically and reported in mg per dm2. The specific migration limit (SML) is the mass of an individual additive that migrates, measured by GC-MS or LC-MS and reported in mg per kg of food simulant. The OML is a screening test; SMLs are the substance-specific controls that trigger a non-compliance if any one additive exceeds its limit.

Q3: Can a cellophane reel that is tested for aqueous foods be used for chocolate wrap?No. Chocolate is a fatty food and falls under food-type III or IV under the FDA framework and under simulant D2 (vegetable oil) or E (MPPO) under the EU framework. A reel tested only against aqueous simulants has not been screened for fat-soluble additive migration and is not authorized for chocolate wrap under either regulatory regime.

Q4: Do I need a separate test for each colour of cellophane I order?Yes. Each colour formulation uses a different dye and may use a different plasticizer ratio, both of which change the migration profile. A migration test on a clear reel is not transferrable to a red reel, and a red reel test is not transferrable to a green reel. A buyer running a multi-colour product line should request a migration test per colour per formulation, or alternatively a single matrix test that brackets all colours under a worst-case dye.

Q5: How long is a migration test report valid?There is no formal expiry date in either the EU or US frameworks, but the industry convention is 12 months for an unchanged formulation and 24 months for a formulation with a defined annual review. A reel produced three years after the test report date should be re-tested unless the supplier has documented annual formulation equivalence testing.

Q6: Does a cellophane reel produced for the Chinese domestic market automatically pass EU or US requirements?Q7: What is the difference between an in-house migration test and a third-party migration test?An in-house migration test is run on the supplier's laboratory equipment and is signed by the supplier's QA manager. A third-party migration test is run by a laboratory accredited under ISO 17025, with the accreditation number visible on the report. Most EU and US buyers require third-party testing for every commercial shipment, and a supplier offering only in-house testing is not a food-grade supplier.

Q8: Are coloured cellophane reels more likely to fail migration testing than uncoloured reels?Yes, materially so. The dye itself is an additive and must be on the EU positive list or covered by an FDA FCN. Dyes that are not on the positive list can release primary aromatic amines at levels above the 0.01 mg/kg limit. A buyer specifying coloured cellophane for direct food contact should request the dye's positive-list status and a primary aromatic amine test on the reel.

Q9: Can I use the same migration test report for shipments to both the EU and the US?Partially. The EU simulant set (A-B-C-D1-D2-E) is broader than the FDA four-food-type matrix, so an EU-compliant report covers most of what the FDA requires but not all. For dual-jurisdiction shipments, request an EU report plus an FDA extractives section, run on the same reel.

Q10: What happens if my supplier changes the plasticizer from glycerol to sorbitol without telling me?The migration profile changes, and the previous migration test report no longer applies. A formulation change must trigger a new migration test, an updated Declaration of Compliance, and a new additive disclosure list. A buyer should require written notification of any formulation change and a 90-day transition window during which the old formulation is supplied alongside the new.

Source EU and FDA compliant cellophane from Zhejiang Xiade

Buyers evaluating food-grade regenerated cellulose film for confectionery, dairy, bakery, or fresh-produce wrap can request the XIADE vibrant colored cellulose film product line for plasticizer-specific migration data, the food packaging film application page for EU 10/2011 and FDA 21 CFR 177.1200 alignment, and the XIADE Frequently Asked Questions page for technical specification templates, EU Declaration of Compliance samples, and the lot-coded Certificate of Analysis that ships with every commercial reel.

About Us

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD. is a professional global export leader and international business window under Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd. We rely on the excellent research and development capabilities and large-scale production base of the Kod factory, and are committed to promoting high-quality natural cellulose membrane products to the global market.