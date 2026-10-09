Backlit Silicone Keypads Enhance Visibility And Durability Across Multiple Industries

(MENAFN- GetNews) ShenZhen, Guangdong, China - October 9 , 2026 Backlit silicone keypads are made from high-quality silicone rubber through processes such as molding, spraying, screen printing, laser engraving, and LED backlighting. When the LEDs are lit, the characters or icons are evenly illuminated, ensuring clear visibility even in dim environments, significantly improving the user experience and aesthetics. Currently, this product is widely used in automotive central control systems, smart home appliances, medical instruments, communication equipment, industrial control panels, and security equipment. -p I. Product Features Uniform Backlight Display: Utilizes laser engraving combined with LED light guide design, ensuring clear characters and uniform brightness. Comfortable Tactile Feedback: The silicone material has excellent elasticity, allowing for customized pressing pressure and rebound force based on different product designs. Excellent Weather Resistance: Resistant to high and low temperatures, UV radiation, and aging, adaptable to complex environments. High Protection Rating: The overall sealed structure easily achieves IP65 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof requirements. Extensive Customization: Supports various processes including silkscreen printing, spray painting, Pu Coating, epoxy resin coating, and laser engraving with translucent finish. Extra-Long Service Life: High-quality products can achieve a pressing life of hundreds of thousands to millions of cycles. II. Technical Specifications

Technology Projects Specifications hardness 30 to 80 Shore A Operating Force 50g to 500g (Customizable) Key Travel 0.5mm to 3.5mm Operating Temp -40°C to +150°C Life Cycle Over 1,000,000 cycles Backlighting method LED light guide + laser engraving Surface treatment Silk screen printing, spray painting, PU, ​​UV protectionv

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III. Manufacturing Case Analysis

1,Industrial Control Equipment

In industrial automation equipment, control panels need to withstand harsh working environments such as high temperatures, dust, oil, humidity, and frequent pressing. Traditional plastic keypads are prone to wear and tear, and the characters may rub off, affecting the equipment's operating efficiency over time.

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2,Medical Diagnostic Equipment

Medical equipment demands far higher standards for keypads than ordinary consumer electronics. Not only must they be highly sensitive, but they must also possess antibacterial, chemical-resistant, and easy-to-clean properties. The entire keypad panel utilizes a fully sealed structure to effectively prevent the penetration of alcohol, disinfectants, and medications. Furthermore, the characters are permanently marked using laser engraving, ensuring they will not fade with prolonged wiping.

3,Automotive Electronics

In recent years, the development of intelligent cockpits in automobiles has been rapid. Backlit silicone keypads are widely used in the center console, air conditioning controls, steering wheel keypads, and door control areas. During the development of the center console control system, a dual-color silicone + laser engraving process is used, combined with RGB LED backlighting, to achieve a visual effect where characters are hidden during the day and evenly illuminated at night.

IV. Conclusion

As a professional silicone keypad manufacturer, CMAI consistently adheres to a customer-centric approach, providing one-stop customized solutions. From selecting the hardness of silicone materials (30A~80A), precision laser etching of inscriptions, and multi-color silicone mold development, to industrial-grade polyurethane (PU) wear-resistant coatings, UV protection, and surface spraying processes, personalized designs can be tailored to different application scenarios. Relying on a mature R&D team, precision manufacturing equipment, and a rigorous quality management system, CMAI is committed to providing high-quality, high-reliability backlit silicone keypad solutions for industries such as industrial control, medical equipment, automotive electronics, POS terminals, and smart consumer electronics, helping customers create intelligent Products That combine performance, aesthetics, and durability.

About Us

Welcome to a world of endless possibilities with our diverse range of silicone products crafted to perfection(Changmai) - silicone products expert CMAI International Co., Ltd. was established in 2006, headquartered in Shenzhen, with factories in Dongguan and Huizhou, China. CMAI is one of the best suppliers in China, We specializing in the design and manufacture of conductive rubber interconnectors, silicone buttons and other silicone products and gifts.