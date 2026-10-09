Backlit Silicone Keypads Enhance Visibility And Durability Across Multiple Industries
|Technology Projects
|Specifications
|hardness
|30 to 80 Shore A
|Operating Force
|50g to 500g (Customizable)
|Key Travel
|0.5mm to 3.5mm
|Operating Temp
|-40°C to +150°C
|Life Cycle
|Over 1,000,000 cycles
|Backlighting method
|LED light guide + laser engraving
|Surface treatment
|Silk screen printing, spray painting, PU, UV protectionv
III. Manufacturing Case Analysis
1,Industrial Control Equipment
In industrial automation equipment, control panels need to withstand harsh working environments such as high temperatures, dust, oil, humidity, and frequent pressing. Traditional plastic keypads are prone to wear and tear, and the characters may rub off, affecting the equipment's operating efficiency over time.-p
2,Medical Diagnostic Equipment
Medical equipment demands far higher standards for keypads than ordinary consumer electronics. Not only must they be highly sensitive, but they must also possess antibacterial, chemical-resistant, and easy-to-clean properties. The entire keypad panel utilizes a fully sealed structure to effectively prevent the penetration of alcohol, disinfectants, and medications. Furthermore, the characters are permanently marked using laser engraving, ensuring they will not fade with prolonged wiping.
3,Automotive Electronics
In recent years, the development of intelligent cockpits in automobiles has been rapid. Backlit silicone keypads are widely used in the center console, air conditioning controls, steering wheel keypads, and door control areas. During the development of the center console control system, a dual-color silicone + laser engraving process is used, combined with RGB LED backlighting, to achieve a visual effect where characters are hidden during the day and evenly illuminated at night.
IV. Conclusion
As a professional silicone keypad manufacturer, CMAI consistently adheres to a customer-centric approach, providing one-stop customized solutions. From selecting the hardness of silicone materials (30A~80A), precision laser etching of inscriptions, and multi-color silicone mold development, to industrial-grade polyurethane (PU) wear-resistant coatings, UV protection, and surface spraying processes, personalized designs can be tailored to different application scenarios. Relying on a mature R&D team, precision manufacturing equipment, and a rigorous quality management system, CMAI is committed to providing high-quality, high-reliability backlit silicone keypad solutions for industries such as industrial control, medical equipment, automotive electronics, POS terminals, and smart consumer electronics, helping customers create intelligent Products That combine performance, aesthetics, and durability.
About Us
Welcome to a world of endless possibilities with our diverse range of silicone products crafted to perfection(Changmai) - silicone products expert CMAI International Co., Ltd. was established in 2006, headquartered in Shenzhen, with factories in Dongguan and Huizhou, China. CMAI is one of the best suppliers in China, We specializing in the design and manufacture of conductive rubber interconnectors, silicone buttons and other silicone products and gifts.
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