Premium Nootropic Sourcing Pipeline: High-Purity Natural L-Theanine Powder 99%. 100% Water Soluble. Batch COA & Commercial Samples Ready. Contact Our Sales Team for Bulk Quotes!

Fully Supplies 99% High-Purity Natural L-Theanine Powder from Green Tea Extract: Exceptional Water Solubility, Fueling Global Relaxation and Focus Premium Formulations

Core Supply Notice: As a leading global supplier of core raw materials for dietary supplements and functional foods, Ceres Biotech stably supplies commercial wholesale volumes of high-grade Natural Green Tea Extract 99% L-Theanine Powder (CAS No.: 3081-61-6). Engineered for exceptional water solubility and complete solution clarity, this elite food-grade ingredient serves as a cornerstone for developing premium nootropic lines aimed at relaxation, stress modulation, and cognitive focus support. We maintain stable year-round large wholesale stocks, fully backed by complete technical portfolios (TDS, MSDS, batch-specific COA) and evaluation samples. We warmly welcome global functional beverage brands, dietary supplement manufacturers, and wholesale procurement enterprises to connect with us for real-time quotation sheets!

I. Product Overview: What is High-Purity Natural L-Theanine Powder?

L-Theanine is a unique, non-protein amino acid found almost exclusively in green tea leaves. As a premier representative of natural cognitive-supportive (nootropic) molecules, it has earned widespread acclaim across international dietary supplement sectors due to its rare ability to promote relaxation without causing drowsiness or lethargy.

The Food Grade L-Theanine Powder supplied by [Company Name] is derived from premium natural green tea matrices and refined through sophisticated chromatography and crystallization technologies to secure an uncompromised purity threshold of 99% or higher. The resulting raw material presents as a highly uniform, white crystalline powder, exhibiting a subtle sweet note alongside a neutral flavor profile that is entirely free from exogenous impurities.

II. Material Specifications & Physics: 99% Purity Matrix and Rapid Cold-Water Dispersibility

In industrial B2B supply chains, chemical purity and physical behavior determine final product uniformity. Our L-Theanine powder establishes two explicit formulation advantages:



· 99% Standardized Purity Profile: Elite purity means minor dosage weights are required to hit target label claims per serving. It completely filters out residual caffeine or secondary tea fractions, preserving absolute formula clean-label integrity and consumer safety. · Flawless Water Solubility and Clarity: The molecular grid of our L-Theanine possesses exceptional hydrophilic affinity, achieving rapid, second-tier dissolution in cold or ambient water. Once dissolved, the liquid turns completely transparent, clear, and sediment-free, avoiding clumps or suspended particulates-a critical baseline for premium clear beverages and instant mix sticks.

III. Mechanism Analysis: How It Collaborates to Drive Both "Relaxation" and "Deep Focus"

Integrating [Company Name]'s high-purity L-Theanine into your product lineup introduces profound cognitive and adaptive values, supported by validated neurochemical path channels:

3.1 Stimulating Alpha Brain Waves for "Calm Alertness": Clinical neurological data confirms that L-Theanine effectively transits the blood-brain barrier post-ingestion. Inside the central nervous system, it significantly enhances the production of Alpha Brain Waves. Alpha waves characterize a state of relaxed alertness, heightened creativity, and deep focus. This allows consumers to modulate modern daily stress and workplace tension without suffering from sleepiness, brain fog, or cognitive dispersion typical of crude sedatives.

3.2 Dual Modulation of Neurotransmitter Balance (GABA & Glutamate Coordination): Structurally resembling glutamate-an excitatory brain messenger-L-Theanine competitively binds to glutamate receptors, dampening neural hyper-excitation. Concurrently, it elevates cellular pools of GABA (γ-Aminobutyric Acid), the brain's central inhibitory neurotransmitter. This dual-action optimization anchors logical reasoning, clear memory retrieval, and calm focus under pressure, framing it as the ultimate clean cognitive-tier ingredient.

IV. Comprehensive Industrial Application Channels

Supported by its neutral flavor and immaculate liquid clarity, this 99% pure extract seamlessly integrates into diverse food and dietary supplement applications:

1. Functional Instant Beverages & Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Liquids: Perfectly suited for anti-stress waters, relaxation shots, sleep-tech elixirs, and focus-driven energy drinks. Its extreme transparency prevents sediment or cloudiness, ensuring no container-wall residue.

2. Standard Dietary Supplements (Capsules, Tablets, Gummies): 100% food-grade compliant with premium dry crystalline flowability. It facilitates clean capsule filling and tablet compression on high-speed industrial lines while easily matching the manufacturing metrics of high-end active pectin gummies.

3. Cognitive Nootropic & Sports Nutrition Premixes: Ideal for blending alongside functional minerals (such as magnesium chelates), adaptive botanicals, or standard caffeine. When combined with caffeine, it acts synergistically to smooth out energy delivery, completely neutralizing the unwanted side effects of "caffeine jitters" and heart palpitations.

V. Technical Specification Reference Dashboard