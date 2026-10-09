Middle East Broadcasting Networks Discusses New Editorial Strategy In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Senior officials from the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN) and Alhurra TV concluded their first annual strategic meeting with the network's correspondents across the Middle East and North Africa on Friday. The meeting was hosted by Amman.

During their visit, senior network officials met with a number of Jordanian officials, including Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani.

The meeting comes as Alhurra continues to develop its digital-first vision following a recent strategic decision to shut down its television operations.

The gathering brought together the network's leadership and correspondents from across the region to discuss a new and evolving editorial strategy focused on promoting the innovative and responsible use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in journalism and news production at MBN.

The delegation was headed by MBN President and CEO Jeffrey Gedmin, who is undertaking a regional tour that began with high-level meetings in Lebanon. There, he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and several prominent executives from Lebanese media institutions.

The regional tour also includes Editor-in-Chief Leila Bazzi, Chief Editorial Officer Matt Kaminski, and Board Chairman Ryan Crocker. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Bazzi said Friday that the workshops held in Amman had been extremely productive.

Correspondents from Lebanon, Cairo, Baghdad, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and the United States took part in this week's sessions.

MBN Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Regional Coordinator Abdul Rahim Abdullah said Amman had once again demonstrated its role as a regional capital where people from across the region can meet and engage in dialogue, providing the security and stability needed for productive discussions and meaningful exchanges.

Abdullah added that the network intends to organize similar workshops in Amman in the future.

//Petra// MF