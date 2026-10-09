Momani: Youth Partners In Shaping Digital Space, Combating Misinformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Friday that young people have become key partners in shaping the digital space, producing content and influencing public discourse, placing a significant social responsibility on them to verify information and news before sharing or engaging with it.

Speaking at the opening of the "Media and Youth Forum," held as part of the "Future of Media and Communication" conference organized by the Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ), Momani said young people are no longer merely consumers of news and information, but have become active participants in creating digital content and shaping the online environment.

He explained that this role entails a major responsibility, beginning with verifying the accuracy and sources of information and making informed decisions about sharing it, particularly as misinformation can harm society, national and economic security, and social peace.

Momani stressed that young people's responsibility extends beyond refraining from spreading misleading information to raising public awareness of its dangers and promoting a culture of fact-checking and verification across digital platforms.

He also highlighted the growing importance of "digital citizenship," which involves engaging with information and digital content in an informed and responsible manner. Given that young people make up the largest share of users engaging in the digital space, he said, they have a pivotal role to play in promoting positive online practices.

Momani expressed pride in the awareness demonstrated by Jordanian youth, their responsible online engagement and their ability to use digital platforms to serve their communities and country by verifying information and handling it responsibly.

He noted that Jordan has made significant progress in media and information literacy through efforts to strengthen society's ability to navigate the vast flow of fake and misleading news. Higher levels of awareness and education, he added, enhance communities' ability to benefit from digital openness and channel it toward development and progress.

While the digital space offers extensive opportunities for knowledge, communication and advancement across various fields, Momani said, it also presents challenges and negative practices that require collective efforts to address, particularly by young people, who are among its most active users.

He affirmed that official institutions continue to work to strengthen young people's capacity for responsible digital engagement, expressing confidence in Jordanian youth's awareness, educational achievements and ability to respond positively to rapid digital developments.

Momani also voiced pride in Jordanian media professionals holding senior positions at media institutions abroad, citing the distinguished presence of Jordanian talent and the praise received by national expertise during his recent participation in a media conference in Dubai.

He commended the CDFJ and the organizers of the forum, highlighting the importance of its sessions and discussions, particularly those addressing young people's role in shaping the future of media and strengthening their participation in the digital space.

For his part, CDFJ Director Nidal Mansour discussed changes in how different generations think about and engage with media messages, as well as the role of algorithms and modern technology in transforming communication methods and media consumption patterns.

Mansour emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise across generations and combining the accumulated experience of media professionals with young people's capabilities and skills in using modern media tools, particularly artificial intelligence technologies.

He warned of the rapid spread of misinformation across digital platforms, noting that so-called "rage bait" content attracts widespread engagement, particularly among young people. This, he said, underscores the need to strengthen media literacy among journalists, youth and content creators and promote greater awareness and responsibility in handling information.

The Media and Youth Forum is being held as part of the Future of Media and Communication conference, organized by the CDFJ with the participation of journalists, experts, content creators and young people to discuss the key transformations and challenges facing the media sector amid rapid technological advances.

The forum features a series of panel discussions addressing the current state and future of youth in digital media, changing patterns of digital platform use, Jordanian experiences in content creation and social influence, and the future skills required by journalists and young content creators.

//Petra// MF