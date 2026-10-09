Markhor Hunting Licences Fetch Millions In KP Auction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: Four markhor hunting licences in Chitral and Kohistan have been auctioned for a total of $1.21 million, equivalent to approximately Rs340 million, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department said.

According to the department, the Toshi-1 hunting licence in Chitral fetched $320,600, while the Toshi-2 licence was sold for $335,600.

The Ghareet Gol hunting licence in Chitral was auctioned for $260,000, while the licence for Kaiga in Kohistan fetched $295,000.

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The Wildlife Department said that 80 per cent of the revenue generated from markhor hunting is given to local communities.

The department added that more than 6,000 markhors are currently found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.