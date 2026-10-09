Russian Drone Attack Damages Buildings In Kyiv Region, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Fastiv district, the attack damaged private houses and set grass on fire. A woman sustained abrasions and received medical assistance at the scene.

In the Brovary district, four private houses were damaged. No casualties have been reported so far, according to preliminary information.

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Rescue workers were operating at the sites. The fires have now been extinguished.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian attacks in the Kyiv region over the past day damaged more than 40 facilities in five districts and injured nine people.

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