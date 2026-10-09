Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Facilities Involved In Missile Launches, Rocket Fuel Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The targets included a facility belonging to the V.P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes near Dalneye Konstantinovo-5 in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. The institute is a branch of the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (TsENKI), a state-owned enterprise responsible for the development, maintenance and operation of launch complexes, fueling equipment and missile control systems.

Another target was the Redkino Experimental Plant in Russia's Tver region. The enterprise is involved in the production chains of the aggressor country's military-industrial complex. It manufactures components of Decilin-M fuel for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The Redkino Experimental Plant is subject to international sanctions.

The targets also included the Center for the Elimination of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, located near Surovatikha in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

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"Striking such facilities is an exercise of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the aggressor state's military, economic and technological potential," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces recently struck the Seshcha airfield in Russia's Bryansk region.