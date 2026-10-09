Woman's Body Found During Cleanup After Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Bucha District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Region Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"While clearing rubble and extinguishing a fire at warehouse facilities damaged in yesterday's enemy UAV attack, rescuers found a woman's body. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No words can ease the pain of losing someone close," Tkachenko wrote.

He stressed that Russia must answer for every life taken, every shattered life and all the pain it inflicts on Ukraine.

Russian drone attack damages buildings in Kyiv region, woman injured

Tkachenko added that no crime should go unpunished.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian UAV strikes caused a fire at a logistics facility in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service