Azerbaijan Promotes Its Literature At Frankfurt Book Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is taking part in the 78th Frankfurt International Book Fair, held from October 7 to 11. A national pavilion has been set up at the fair by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Berlin.

On October 8, a panel discussion titled "Eurasian Book Markets" was held on the Asia Stage as part of the event.

Participants discussed the development prospects of the publishing industry across Eurasia, including Azerbaijan, the current state of the book market and opportunities for international cooperation.

Representatives of the Ministry of Culture also held a working meeting with the leadership of NORLA, the Norwegian literature organisation operating under Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions focused on developing literary ties between Azerbaijan and Norway, opportunities for cooperation in translation and publishing, and Norway's participation as the guest of honour at the Baku International Book Fair.

During the first two days of the fair, B2B meetings were held at Azerbaijan's pavilion with representatives of leading Azerbaijani publishing houses. Participants included Aghilli Bala, Everest, MIMTA, Ali and Nino, Libra and TEAS Press.

Representatives of Azerbaijani publishers also met with foreign publishing companies, including Capstone Publishers from the United States; TÜBİTAK Popular Science Publications, Elma Publishing and Timaş Publishing from Türkiye; Grupo Editorial Sargantana and Cuentos con valores from Spain; and Mladinska knjiga from Slovenia, among others.

The meetings focused on potential partnerships, copyright, translating Azerbaijani literature into foreign languages and gaining access to international publishing markets. Participants also discussed identifying works of mutual interest and continuing cooperation on securing and representing publishing rights.

The meetings are expected to help Azerbaijani publishers strengthen their integration into international publishing networks, bring works by local authors to foreign markets and raise the international profile of Azerbaijani literature.