President: Preservation Of The Caspian's Unique Ecosystem Is A Common Task For All Littoral States

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Preserving the Caspian's unique ecosystem is a common task for all littoral states,” President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi.

Emphasizing that a broad legal and regulatory framework had been established by the Caspian littoral states over the past years, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan is a party to almost all international legal documents signed by the five littoral states.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the historical significance of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in 2018, noting that it was the result of long-term joint efforts by the five littoral states.