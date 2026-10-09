Baku Hosts NATO Partnership Training On Peacekeeping Operations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The third meeting of the Partner Country Capability Compatibility Initiative and the opening ceremony of the Level 1 Self-Evaluation Training have been held in Baku within the framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace Programme between Azerbaijan and NATO.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the event.

The training brought together military personnel from the Azerbaijani Army and several partner countries.

During the training, participants will take part in exercises on planning and conducting military activities in accordance with NATO standards, using a peacekeeping operation scenario and following the Military Decision-Making Process.

The ministry emphasized that such training activities play an important role in enhancing preparedness for peacekeeping operations, strengthening interoperability and facilitating the exchange of experience among participating forces.

As part of the Level 1 Self-Evaluation Training under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC), inspections will also be conducted of the equipment, supplies and other assets assigned to the declared peacekeeping battalion and military police company within the Combined Joint Forces Unit.

The assessment will additionally evaluate the units' capabilities to carry out tactical tasks during peacekeeping operations.