Steven Paget

Senior Development Lead (Research and Knowledge Exchange), Anglia Ruskin University

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Steven is the institutional lead for research, innovation, and knowledge exchange at ARU Peterborough, with responsibility for enhancing the research environment, promoting researcher development, and supporting industry engagement. He specialises in military studies and international security, with a particular focus on air and maritime operations, multinational defence cooperation, coalition operations and professional military education.

Steven joined ARU Peterborough as the Senior Development Lead for Research and Knowledge Exchange, having previously held a range of leadership roles at different institutions, most recently as an Associate Dean (Research and Innovation). Previously, he was the Military Programmes Director and lead of the Defence and Security Research Network at the University of Lincoln. Prior to that, he was a Reader in International Security and War Studies and the University of Portsmouth's Director of Air and Space Power Education based at Royal Air Force (RAF) College Cranwell.

He is currently a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Global and National Security Institute at the University of South Florida.

Steven's research focuses on defence and international security. He takes a multi-domain approach, with a particular interest in air and naval operations. Steven specialises in multinational military cooperation, with a predominant focus on the relationship between the Five Eyes partners: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Steven is passionate about professional military education, based on both his research and his experience of the delivery and management of programmes, with a particular interest in the subject of internationalisation and the development of cultural interoperability.

2024–present Senior Development Lead (Research and Knowledge Exchange), Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough

Experience