MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vertical City Reaches 10,000 Elevator Screens Partnerships with elevator manufacturers are helping build one of North America's fastest-growing OOH networks

October 09, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Vertical Impression

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Vertical City today announced that its elevator advertising network has reached 10,000 screens across Canada and the United States.

The company expects to be the largest elevator screen network in North America by early 2027. Behind this growth is a model that expands with the elevator industry itself.

Alongside the screens it installs and operates directly, Vertical City partners with elevator manufacturers to provide software for screens deployed as part of their elevator systems. The software supports emergency communication, floor information, building messaging and other content, giving properties a direct channel to tenants, residents and visitors while creating new digital OOH inventory.

As more connected elevator screens enter service, Vertical City's media network grows with them.

"Once screens became part of the elevator itself, the model changed," said Fouad El-Masri, CEO and co-founder of Vertical City. "Integration into that infrastructure changes the economics and the speed at which a media network can grow."

Changes in elevator safety requirements are helping accelerate the installation of connected displays.

Modern elevator systems increasingly require video from inside the cab and the ability for emergency personnel to communicate visually with passengers through text displayed on the screen. The same display can also carry floor information, building updates and other passenger content.

Vertical City provides the software layer that powers that experience across a growing number of screens.

For advertisers, a 10,000-screen network moves elevator media beyond isolated local placements and supports campaigns across multiple cities, states and provinces, reaching people where they live, work, study and travel. The growing footprint also expands the scale available through Vertical Impression, Vertical City's media sales arm, which connects brands and agencies with audiences across Canada and the United States.

Those impressions also occur in an environment people pass through repeatedly, preserving the frequency that has long made elevator media distinctive. Vertical City partner Screenverse sees that combination of scale and repeated exposure as a compelling opportunity for national advertisers.

"What's always made Vertical City's elevator media so compelling is the moment itself, repeated exposure in a high-attention environment with fewer distractions," said Jessica Silva of Screenverse. "Reaching 10,000 screens brings even greater scale to that opportunity, giving brands more ways to incorporate these environments into multi-market and national campaigns. We're excited to continue building on that momentum with Vertical City."

The elevator becomes a media platform

Vertical City's growth strategy is supported by partnerships with major elevator OEMs that build and service elevators across North America, including a recent partnership with KONE.

Instead of adding a separate advertising device to the cab, the company's software makes better use of screens that already have a functional reason to be there. For elevator manufacturers, that creates an opportunity to offer building owners a more capable communications platform.

MAD Elevator sees the same opportunity in bringing several building functions together on one connected screen.

"Building owners don't need another standalone device," said Steve Reich-Rohrwig, President and CEO of MAD Elevator Inc. "Bringing emergency communication, floor information and property updates together gives them a more useful system and creates a more consistent experience for everyone who uses the building."

For property operators, the value continues after installation. The screen can support emergency communication and elevator information while giving management a direct way to reach the people in the building.

A race for scale in elevator media

Elevator media can now serve three audiences at once: property operators that need a useful communications platform, elevator manufacturers building a stronger digital experience and advertisers looking for meaningful multi-market scale.

"Ten thousand screens is a milestone, but it's not the destination," said El-Masri. "We think the elevator is becoming one of the most valuable connected environments in a building. Our goal is to build the infrastructure that connects that environment to building operators, elevator manufacturers and advertisers at a scale this industry hasn't seen before."

About Vertical City

Vertical City operates one of North America's fastest-growing out-of-home networks. Through its own screen network, proprietary software and partnerships with leading elevator manufacturers, the company serves residential and commercial buildings, universities and colleges, hotels and resorts, and other high-traffic properties across Canada and the United States.

Vertical Impression is Vertical City's media sales arm, connecting advertisers and agencies with audiences across the company's expanding network of elevator screens.

Media contact

Michael McKerracher

Vertical City

...

verticalcity







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Vertical Impression