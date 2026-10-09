Uzbekistan, UK Discuss 46 Joint Projects, Trade Expansion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom discussed expanding trade, advancing 46 joint projects and strengthening industrial cooperation during the second meeting of the Uzbekistan-UK Joint Economic Committee in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was co-chaired by Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and UK Minister of State for Trade Anas Sarwar.

Bilateral trade increased by 12.6% year over year in January-August 2026, reaching nearly $250 million, according to the ministry.

The sides focused on improving market access for Uzbek products in the UK, including through the British government's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS). Discussions covered simplifying certification procedures, removing technical barriers and facilitating access to UK retail networks.

Moreover, the parties reviewed the implementation of 46 projects and discussed financing opportunities with the participation of UK Export Finance.

Other areas of cooperation included the development of the Tashkent International Financial Centre and joint initiatives in electrical engineering, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and transport equipment manufacturing.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol formalizing agreements on trade, investment, industry, digital technologies, finance and healthcare.

The committee provides a platform for both countries to coordinate economic cooperation and identify opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.