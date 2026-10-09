Aurora Mobile's Jpush Strengthens Shennong Group's Messaging Infrastructure To Support Timely Delivery Of Critical Business Information

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has partnered with Yunnan Shennong Agricultural Industry Group Co., Ltd. (605296.SS) (“Shennong Group”) to deploy JPush, its intelligent push notification solution, and provide reliable messaging infrastructure supporting Shennong Group's digital agriculture initiatives.

Modern agriculture is undergoing a significant shift toward digital and intelligent operations. As a nationally recognized leading agricultural enterprise, Shennong Group operates an integrated business spanning feed production, livestock farming, slaughtering, and further processing. It is adopting Internet of Things (“IoT”) technologies and mobile applications to strengthen operational management across its value chain. Timely information flow and reliable message delivery are essential to the smooth operation of these management systems. To improve message delivery through its mobile applications, Shennong Group has adopted JPush.

Overcoming Background App Restrictions to Support Timely Delivery of Critical Alerts

In modern pig farming and fresh food supply chain management, the timeliness of information directly affects production safety and operational efficiency. For example, when environmental control equipment at a farm detects abnormal temperature or humidity levels, or when a supply chain system issues urgent stock transfer or production scheduling instructions, relevant managers need to receive notifications promptly on their mobile devices.

In practice, however, employees' smartphones commonly impose stringent restrictions on background apps to conserve battery power. When a business app remains idle in the background, the operating system may suspend or close it, blocking or delaying important alerts and coordination messages. These delays can disrupt day-to-day agricultural operations and increase production risks.

Integrating System-Level Push Channels to Improve Messaging Reliability

To address this challenge, Shennong Group has integrated JPush to optimize its underlying message delivery infrastructure. JPush supports Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web. It also integrates Aurora Mobile's own push channels, FCM, APNs, and system-level push channels from major device manufacturers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone.

Through intelligent channel selection, JPush enables high-priority environmental alerts and scheduling instructions to be delivered reliably over system-level push channels, even when employees' business apps are suspended in the background. This improves message delivery rates across a wide range of devices, helping frontline staff and management teams respond promptly. Standardized APIs also significantly reduce the development and maintenance costs of connecting to individual manufacturers' push channels.

Improving Coordination Across the Agricultural Value Chain

More reliable message delivery has significantly improved the flow of business information through Shennong Group's mobile platform. From alerts generated by farm monitoring systems to operational updates for retail stores, employees in different roles can more readily receive business notifications and instructions relevant to their work, supporting better coordination across the value chain.

Reliable IT infrastructure is essential to digital transformation across the agricultural value chain. Through its reliable messaging technology, Aurora Mobile supports the efficient movement of business information across Shennong Group's operations, helping it advance its digital agriculture initiatives.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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