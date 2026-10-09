Wrap Appoints Veteran Law Enforcement Leader John“Chappy” Chapman As Vice President Of Training And Missions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran SWAT Commander and Multi-State POST Instructor to Lead National Expansion of Non-Lethal Response Doctrine, Four-Level Credentialing Architecture, and Scalable Training Programs for Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“WRAP” or the“Company”), a provider of non-lethal response technologies and public safety solutions, today announced the appointment of John“Chappy” Chapman as Vice President of Training and Missions. Chapman brings more than three decades of law enforcement, tactical operations, instructional development, and leadership experience to WRAP as the Company expands its strategy to deliver comprehensive, scalable non-lethal response training programs across domestic and federal law enforcement.

In his new role, Chapman will oversee WRAP's national training and mission integration strategy, including the implementation of a standardized four-level training and credentialing architecture, expansion of the Company's digital Learning Management System (LMS), state Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification initiatives, and agency-wide adoption of WRAP's non-lethal response doctrine.

Chapman has been a principal author of WRAP's non-lethal response doctrine, currently under review for POST certification in California, with additional state submissions anticipated. The doctrine is designed to bridge the operational gap between verbal de-escalation and physical arrest-and-control techniques, incorporating non-lethal response technologies such as the BolaWrap® 150 into a standardized framework for early intervention, restraint, and lawful subject control.

“We believe the opportunity in front of WRAP is much larger than the sale of a device,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap Technologies.“We are building a national training and credentialing infrastructure that we believe allows law enforcement agencies to institutionalize non-lethal response as a repeatable capability. We believe Chappy has the operational experience, instructional expertise, and credibility to help us deliver that vision. His appointment is an important step in scaling our technology, doctrine, and training programs across law enforcement.”

A Four-Level Training Architecture Designed for National Scale

Under Chapman's leadership, WRAP plans to advance a standardized four-level credentialing model designed to allow agencies to train and sustain their own personnel while maintaining consistent instructional standards.



Level 4 (L4) – Credentialing Board: WRAP's credentialing authority responsible for certifying Level 3 master instructors and maintaining standards and oversight. The Level 4 resident course consists of five days, or 40 hours.

Level 3 (L3) – Master Instructor: Senior instructors credentialed to develop and certify Level 2 instructors within their agencies or training organizations. The Level 3 resident course consists of five days, or 40 hours.

Level 2 (L2) – Instructor: Agency-based instructors authorized to train and certify Level 1 users locally, reducing reliance on WRAP personnel for routine course delivery. The Level 2 resident course consists of three days, or 24 hours. Level 1 (L1) – Law Enforcement User: Frontline officers trained in the operational application of WRAP's non-lethal response doctrine and technologies. The Level 1 program combines two hours of digital prerequisite learning with eight hours of in-person training, or a ten-hour fully resident alternative.

The model is designed to scale through an instructor-development approach, enabling credentialed agency personnel to deliver standardized training within their own organizations.

For federal law enforcement agencies, the proposed architecture would allow WRAP to credential master instructors who subsequently develop instructors at federal training facilities and field offices. Those instructors could then train frontline personnel within their respective organizations, while WRAP retains responsibility for master instructor credentialing and instructional quality assurance.

The same architecture can support municipal police departments, sheriffs' offices, state law enforcement agencies, and other public safety organizations seeking to integrate non-lethal response capabilities into patrol operations and existing training requirements.

Building a Scalable Commercial Model Around Training, Credentialing, and Digital Learning

WRAP's training strategy is designed to extend beyond initial equipment deployment by establishing a repeatable commercial framework that supports agency implementation, digital learning, instructor development, and ongoing credential maintenance.

Digital Learning and Pre-Course Preparation: WRAP's LMS will deliver standardized prerequisite coursework, including instructional videos and graded knowledge checkpoints, before officers attend resident training. This approach is intended to improve training consistency, reduce classroom time devoted to foundational material, and expand the Company's ability to support geographically distributed agencies.

In-Person Training and Agency Implementation: WRAP will provide performance evaluation, instructor certification, and mission-specific implementation support. Agency-based instructors will then be positioned to train additional personnel locally, enabling adoption across larger organizations without requiring direct WRAP participation in every course.

Credentialing, Recertification, and Program Sustainment: WRAP's framework establishes recurring credentialing and quality assurance requirements. Under the proposed standards, Level 1 users and Level 2 instructors recertify every two years, while Level 3 master instructors and Level 4 credentialing personnel recertify annually, with in-person requirements for the latter levels. The Company intends to develop commercial offerings around ongoing digital learning, credential management, instructor development, and program sustainment.

This approach is intended to support a scalable business model in which initial technology deployment can be complemented by training and implementation services, digital learning subscriptions, and recurring credentialing and sustainment opportunities, subject to agency procurement requirements and contractual arrangements.

Standardizing Non-Lethal Response Across Law Enforcement

WRAP's non-lethal response doctrine is intended to help officers intervene earlier in an encounter when communication alone has not resolved resistance but circumstances may not require higher levels of force.

In ATF Ruling 2026-2, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the BolaWrap 150 is not a“firearm” or“any other weapon” under the Gun Control Act or the National Firearms Act. The device is designed to provide officers with a remote restraint option that does not depend on pain compliance.

By integrating this capability into standardized training, WRAP seeks to help agencies establish a more complete operational continuum from verbal communication through physical custody, consistent with applicable law, agency policy, and officer judgment.

“Officers need options that work in the real world, and agencies need a way to train those options consistently,” said Chapman.“Our focus is on building a system that is teachable, measurable, and repeatable. From the patrol officer on the street to the federal instructor responsible for training hundreds of personnel, the standard must remain consistent. We want agencies to own and sustain the capability, supported by a doctrine and credentialing system they can trust.”

Decades of Operational and Instructional Experience

Chapman began his public safety career in 1992 following service in the United States Navy. His experience spans patrol operations, SWAT leadership, defensive tactics, firearms instruction, tactical curriculum development, and command responsibilities in government and private industry.

A certified POST instructor in 30 states and a Master POST instructor in several, Chapman has spent decades developing methodologies that translate complex operational skills into repeatable, measurable instruction.

He founded LMS Defense in 2004 and later co-founded Forge Tactical, contributing to the development of the Forge Tactical First Principles Close Quarters Battle doctrine. He also founded the Task Force 70 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding training access for officers serving rural and small-town communities.

Chapman holds a bachelor's degree in physical science and a master's degree in homeland security.

Expanding WRAP's Long-Term Market Opportunity

WRAP believes its integrated approach to non-lethal technology, standardized training, and digital credentialing can support broader institutional adoption across federal, state, and local law enforcement.

By enabling agencies to develop their own credentialed instructors, the Company seeks to reduce barriers to large-scale implementation while establishing opportunities for continuing education, curriculum updates, quality assurance, and recurring program engagement.

“Our strategy is to make non-lethal response a sustainable institutional capability, not a one-time training event,” added Novick.“That means combining technology with doctrine, instructor credentialing, digital learning, and ongoing support. We believe Chappy's leadership will be instrumental in building the infrastructure to support that model and expand our reach across law enforcement.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's adoption of a new law enforcement doctrine and training methodology, the Company's California POST certification, the ability to digitize the Company's training, the Company's expectations regarding the impact and success of the Bola Wrap 150's ATF classification, the Company's potential to resolve crisis encounters, the capitalization and synergies expected from hiring Mr. Chapman, the expansion of LMS, the anticipated scaling of technology, doctrine, and training programs, the establishment of a repeatable commercial framework, the implementation of standardized training, and the broader institutional adoption of WRAP's products across federal, state, and local law enforcement. Statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties, including the pace of customer and agency adoption, the timing and outcome of federal procurement and export control processes, the availability and terms of technology partnerships, regulatory developments, competitive conditions, and the Company's ability to attract and retain personnel. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. WRAP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

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