X4 Pharmaceuticals To Host Virtual Investor Day On Thursday, October 29, 2026, Featuring Key Opinion Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Investor Day will feature discussions with X4 Pharmaceuticals management and key opinion leaders on mavorixafor as a potential treatment for chronic neutropenia. Management will review the current status of the Phase 3 4WARD clinical trial and will outline a planned Phase 2 clinical trial of mavorixafor in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), designed to assess patients' ability to titrate down their G-CSF dose while maintaining normal neutrophil counts.

The Company will also present the potential commercial opportunity for mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia. Following management's presentation, Dr. Adam Craig, X4 Pharmaceuticals' Executive Chairman, will host a fireside chat with leading hematology experts, Dr. Shreyans Gandhi and Dr. Julia Warren, followed by a Q&A session.

Webcast Registration:

Registration for the event is available on the Events and Presentations page of the X4 Pharmaceuticals website. An archived replay will also be available on the X4 Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Investor Day Guest Speakers

Shreyans Gandhi, MBBS, MD, DNB (Internal Medicine), MRCP, FRCPath, M.Phil

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (London)

Dr. Gandhi is a Consultant Haematologist at King's College Hospital in London, working in the field of myeloid disorders, with a primary interest in bone marrow failure (BMF)/cytopenic disorders and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), including cellular therapies and stem cell transplantation. He is actively involved in academia, being a college tutor for medical students, trainer/supervisor for junior haematology trainees and examiner at the Royal College of Pathologists, and he has authored more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals, and chapters for national textbooks. He is an Associate Editor on the board of Frontiers in Oncology and has reviewer and editorial responsibilities in leading medical and haematological journals. He has served as Chair of the South London Cancer Alliance in Haemato-Oncology, including updating of treatment guidelines.

Dr. Gandhi completed his medical degree (MBBS) and thereafter a residency programme in Internal Medicine (MD and Diplomate of National Board) at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, University of Mumbai with a first-class MD. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians and gained his fellowship in haematology and specialist training in bone marrow failure disorders at King's College Hospital in London. He is actively involved in the academic and research activities at the BMF unit at King's College Hospital.

Dr. Gandhi pursues research on telomere genetic disorders and its multi-system manifestation in BMF. His bench work on RTEL1 was published in Blood Advances. He has been an investigator on numerous Phase 1-3 clinical trials, including cellular therapies and on novel anti-complement drugs. His current academic and research work involve the development and application of ex-vivo expanded T regulatory cells in aplastic anaemia and other auto-immune disorders, the genetic characterization and algorithms in the diagnosis and manifestation of BMF disorders, and the development of a novel assay to assess telomerase activity. Dr. Gandhi has lectured extensively on BMF and PNH and enjoys being a patient advocate at various patient support group societies (aplastic anaemia/PNH and myelodysplastic syndromes and has also represented the rare disease groups (BMF) at the Health Select Committee of the United Kingdom Parliament.

Julia Warren, MD, PhD

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Warren is a pediatric hematologist and physician-scientist at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Medicine). Her laboratory program at CHOP/Penn Medicine is focused on understanding mitochondrial function in early granulocyte fate decisions, as well as pre-malignant clonal evolution in congenital neutropenia. Her long-term goals are to understand determinants of normal granulopoiesis that will support the production of off-the-shelf granulocyte transfusion products, and to better identify and treat pre-malignant myeloid clones in bone marrow failure syndromes. Dr. Warren's research has been supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the American Society of Hematology (ASH), among others. Her research interests continue to be informed by her patients, whom she sees through CHOP's Comprehensive Bone Marrow Failure Center and Cancer Predisposition Clinic programs, with a specialized interest in patients with chronic neutropenia disorders.

Dr. Warren completed her MD and PhD (Immunology) training at Washington University in St. Louis, followed by pediatric residency and hematology/oncology fellowship training as a member of the Oliver Langenberg Physician-Scientist Training Program at Washington University in St. Louis. Her fellowship research focused on normal and malignant myeloid biology and included the identification of novel germline genetic variants impacting mitochondrial function as a cause of congenital neutropenia. Her work also provided evidence for mitochondrial dysfunction in impaired granulocyte precursor survival/differentiation.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases by developing and commercializing innovative therapies in areas with significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in diseases of the immune system and CXCR4 biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is approved in the U.S. and EU as XOLREMDI® for patients with WHIM syndrome. The Company is currently conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, implied or express statements regarding the status of the Phase 3 4WARD clinical trial; the design, objectives and initiation of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial of mavorixafor in combination with G-CSF; the potential of mavorixafor as a treatment for chronic neutropenia; and the potential commercial opportunity for mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond X4's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks related to the initiation, enrollment, conduct, timing and results of clinical trials; feedback from regulatory authorities; the limitations of market research; X4's ability to obtain sufficient capital; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in X4's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings X4 makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

X4 Investor Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Jenny Kobin

IR Advisory Solutions

...

Source: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.