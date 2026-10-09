Overmatch Ventures Announces First Annual Austin Deep Tech 50

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Base Power, Saronic, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and Aalo lead the list

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Overmatch Ventures, in partnership with Valor Equity Partners, 8VC, Banner VC, B Capital, Ambition Capital, Ensemble VC, and Trust Ventures, announced the first annual Austin Deep Tech 50.

Partners from the participating firms voted on which companies are making the biggest impact on the Austin deep tech ecosystem. In order to be included in the list, companies must 1) have their HQ or a major presence, including an office, in Austin, 2) be pre-IPO, and 3) build in deep tech.

"The companies rebuilding and reinventing America's power grid, defense industrial base, and robotics - the technologies that decide whether America leads the next decade - are doing it in Austin,” said Aabid Razvi, Principal at Overmatch Ventures.“Companies featured in Austin Deep Tech 50 have raised more than $10 billion in the past year and we think that momentum is still in its early days."

The top 50 spans seven sectors - energy, robotics, manufacturing, maritime, biotech, compute and defense - representative of the breadth of technologies being built in Austin. Across the entire list, defense and energy are the two largest sectors, together making up 44% of the list.

Base PowerSaronicNeuralinkThe Boring CompanyAaloFluidstackApptronikICONAllen Control SystemsTerraFirmaThe Standard Electron CompanyNominal1AU TechnologiesGaladyneCesiumAstroFluxcofab29 MothersThe American Housing CorporationwebAICritical Materials GroupParadromicsSkyFiTraysarMythicBedrock RoboticsSubcritical SystemsAeonHexiumNODA AISkywaysFirst Order EffectsResurgent IndustriesModern IntelligenceBravo OrdnanceTerminus IndustrialsAutonymyDeterrenceEmergent MatterEven PlatformsGroup1TAU SystemsUmbraResolute GridParadigm RoboticsPipedreamWraithwatchNoveon MagneticsPhantom NeuroBedrock Energy

The Austin Deep Tech 50 recognizes these companies for making Austin a city known for working on national priorities, from grid reliability to domestic manufacturing.

Methodology

The eight participating venture capital firms were eligible to participate because they have offices in Austin and a major deep tech investment practice. Each of the participating venture capital firms received one vote per company to score how they viewed each company's contribution to the deep tech ecosystem in Austin. Each vote was weighted evenly. The scores were aggregated and averaged, which led to a company's final ranking. If you're building in Austin in deep tech and want to be considered in the future, reach out at ....

About Overmatch Ventures

Overmatch Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm backing category-defining deep tech, defense, and space companies of this era. Built by founders and military veterans, the firm invests in companies at the center of the superpower race - and who can tip the balance in America's favor. Overmatch manages approximately $1 Billion across its fund vehicles. For more information, visit overmatch.vc.

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