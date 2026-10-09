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Barrick To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 9


2026-10-09 07:02:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its third quarter 2026 results before markets open on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event Details
Monday, November 9, 2026

  • Results release – 6:00 a.m. ET
  • Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Access

  • To join the webcast, please register here
  • Analysts requesting access to the Q&A session should register here

    Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after its conclusion.

    About Barrick Mining Corporation

    Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the industry's largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

    Investor Relations Contact: ...
    Media Contact: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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