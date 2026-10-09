Barrick To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 9

Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after its conclusion.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the industry's largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

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