Gallerydock Expands Website Gallery Embedding For International Photographers

GalleryDock client gallery interface for presenting photography and sharing images with clients.

GalleryDock - online client gallery software for photographers and filmmakers.

The English-language rollout lets photographers embed client galleries on their websites, with password protection and a free plan for three galleries.

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GalleryDock has expanded access to its website gallery embedding feature for English-speaking photographers worldwide. Available internationally since October 4, 2026, the feature allows photographers to place a client gallery inside an existing website by copying a generated embed code into a compatible page editor. The rollout follows the software's English-language launch on September 24.

The update connects client photo delivery with a photographer's existing web presence. A studio can present a gallery on a page alongside its own website navigation and project information, while GalleryDock supplies the gallery itself. This gives photographers another way to share finished work, alongside sending clients a direct gallery link.

Website Integration Through an Embed Code

To set up an embedded gallery, a photographer prepares the images in GalleryDock, copies the generated code, and inserts it into an HTML or embed block on the destination website. The website editor must permit the required code. Compatibility depends on the website platform, editor, and account settings; the published page should be checked on both desktop and mobile.

GalleryDock's English guide explains how to embed a photo gallery on a website and walks through preparing the gallery, placing the code, and checking the client experience. Photographers remain responsible for choosing the destination page and configuring which content and actions clients can access.

Password Protection and Client Photo Selections

Password-protected client galleries let photographers control access to a project before sharing its photos. Image selections and favorites support photo proofing, while download settings determine how clients receive files. These controls address different parts of the delivery process: opening a gallery, choosing images, and downloading finished work.

A portrait photographer, for example, can use a gallery to collect a client's preferred images before final delivery. A studio working on a larger assignment can organize the presentation around a specific project and place the gallery on a relevant page of its website.

Three Galleries Available on the Free Plan

GalleryDock offers a free account with three galleries and 1 GB of storage. The plan supports photos and videos, password protection, client favorites, download controls, and website embedding. This gives photographers a starting point for testing a complete client gallery workflow before deciding whether they need a larger plan.

The software also includes timestamped video feedback for filmmakers, allowing comments to be connected to specific moments in a video. An integrated shop supports digital sales and print products. Sales are subject to the applicable shop fees; access to a free account does not make transactions fee-free.

The international embedding rollout brings these gallery workflows to photographers using the English-language interface. Product information, account options, and English resources are available on the GalleryDock website.

About GalleryDock

GalleryDock develops online client gallery software for photographers and filmmakers. Based in Hannover, Germany, the company focuses on photo delivery, client selections, website gallery embedding, password-protected access, and video feedback. Its software is available in English for users worldwide.

Edmond Rätzel

GalleryDock

+49 511 27909377

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GalleryDock Expands Website Gallery Embedding for International Photographers News Provided By GalleryDock October 09, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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