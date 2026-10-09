Anyfence Named Fencing Contractor Of The Year In Holliston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AnyFence has received the Fencing Contractor of the Year recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data.

AnyFence blends security with style to deliver residential, commercial, and municipal fencing solutions built to last. Based in Holliston, the company proudly serves Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, Northern Rhode Island, and Cape Cod and the Islands. With more than two decades of fencing expertise, AnyFence combines high-quality materials with meticulous craftsmanship across new installs, repairs, and custom projects.

Services include cedar privacy fences, vinyl fencing, aluminum fencing, chain link fences, and custom gates, along with storm-related fence repairs and insurance coordination, financing options, pet-friendly fencing, and commercial fencing for business premises. The company operates AnyFence Metrowest at 1485 Washington St., Holliston, MA 01746, and AnyFence Cape Cod at 377 Whites Path, South Yarmouth, MA 02664.

According to public review data associated with the recognition, AnyFence holds a 4.8-star overall rating across 432 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories using publicly accessible consumer reviews.

About AnyFence

AnyFence is a Holliston, Massachusetts fencing contractor providing residential, commercial, and municipal fencing solutions across Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, Northern Rhode Island, and Cape Cod and the Islands. With over two decades of experience, the company offers installation, repair, and custom fencing in materials including cedar, vinyl, aluminum, and chain link.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Brian Donoghue

AnyFence

+1 508-429-4000

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AnyFence Named Fencing Contractor of the Year in Holliston News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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