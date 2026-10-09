MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All In One Pet Parlor - Dog & Cat Grooming has been named Groomer of the Year Plant City by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across 253 reviews. The Plant City pet grooming salon received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

All In One Pet Parlor is a family-owned and operated full-service dog and cat grooming salon in Plant City, Florida. For more than 25 years, the team has focused on a safe, comfortable experience for pets, offering luxury-quality grooming at affordable prices rather than a shave-down-only approach. Groomers specialize in clear communication with each pet parent to capture haircut instructions and manage expectations, and every team member brings over a decade of experience working with animals.

Services include full body haircuts, mini grooms, and nail trims, with salon-quality products aimed at clean, healthy, shiny coats. The parlor is located at 315 S Collins St in Plant City and builds ongoing trust with both pets and their owners.

About All In One Pet Parlor - Dog & Cat Grooming

All In One Pet Parlor - Dog & Cat Grooming is a family-owned Plant City, Florida pet salon providing full-service dog and cat grooming, including haircuts, mini grooms, and nail trims, with a focus on communication, experience, and trust.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

All In One Pet Parlor LLC

All In One Pet Parlor - Dog & Cat Grooming

+1 813-719-9760

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All In One Pet Parlor - Dog & Cat Grooming Named Groomer of the Year Plant City News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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