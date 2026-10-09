Lifetime Eyecare Associates Earns People's Choice Award For The Woodlands & Spring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifetime Eyecare Associates has been named a recipient of the People's Choice - The Woodlands & Spring recognition by the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting the practice's public review performance serving patients across Spring, The Woodlands, and surrounding North Houston communities.

Lifetime Eyecare Associates is an optometry practice with locations in Spring and The Woodlands, Texas, focused on personalized eye care with state-of-the-art technology and a curated selection of designer frames. The practice's mission is to provide the highest level of preventative eye care, comprehensive eye exams, emergency treatment, and the treatment and management of ocular diseases for patients of all ages, caring for families as if they were their own.

Services include thorough eye examinations and pediatric vision care, contact lenses and specialty lenses, emergency eye care, and advanced options such as dry eye care, myopia management, Lasik co-management, NeuroLens for eye misalignment-related symptoms, and Valeda light-based treatment for eligible patients with dry age-related macular degeneration. Patients can also browse a large selection of designer eyeglasses, stylish frames, and sunglasses. The Spring office is at 8515 Spring Cypress Road, Suite 105, and The Woodlands office is at 27214 Kuykendahl Road, Suite 100.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Lifetime Eyecare Associates holds a 4.8-star rating across 350 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Lifetime Eyecare Associates

Lifetime Eyecare Associates is an optometry practice serving Spring and The Woodlands, Texas, offering comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, designer eyewear, ocular disease management, and advanced vision treatments. Founded in 2005, the practice operates from 8515 Spring Cypress Rd, Ste 105, Spring, TX 77379, and 27214 Kuykendahl Rd, Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77375.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Claudio Lagunas

Lifetime Eyecare Associates

+1 281-655-9595

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Lifetime Eyecare Associates Earns People's Choice Award for The Woodlands & Spring News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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