The Counselors Of Real Estate Releases 2027 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Annual report identifies the interconnected forces shaping real estate markets, investment strategies, and asset performance

- John Baczewski, CRECHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Counselors of Real Estate, a global organization of commercial property advisors, announced the release of its 2027 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate, with Artificial Intelligence leading the list of the current and emerging trends expected to have the greatest impact on all sectors of the industry. The issues are based on extensive polling, discussion, and debate among the organization's approximately 900 credentialed real estate advisors worldwide.This year's report finds that the issues share four common denominators-property, people, technology, and capital-and are increasingly interrelated. AI drives energy and water demand. Demographics drive migration. Migration influences housing. Climate risk affects insurance, migration, and capital markets. Interest rates affect development, refinancing, and distress."The forces shaping real estate today are increasingly interrelated," said John Baczewski, CRE, Global Chair of The Counselors of Real Estate. "Artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for power and data infrastructure. Demographic shifts are influencing migration patterns, which in turn affect housing demand and economic development. At the same time, climate risk, capital market conditions, and geopolitical uncertainty are reshaping investment decisions and asset management. Success in this environment requires a clear understanding of how these trends converge and influence one another."The 2027 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate are:1.The Power of AI: Data centers, energy demand, and smarter decision-making are reshaping real estate.2.The Capital Markets: Rate cuts aren't coming to the rescue. The winners will focus on fundamentals.3.Construction Costs & The Supply Chain: Rising costs make new projects harder to pencil and existing buildings more valuable.4.Geopolitics – Pricing Risk in a Complex World: Wars, trade policy, and supply chain disruption are now risks investors must price in.5.The New Migration Equation: People now move for lifestyle, not just jobs, and real estate needs to catch up.6.Housing Attainability: Teachers, nurses, and first responders are being priced out. Every site selection decision is now a housing decision.7.Distressed Assets & The Refinancing Risk: With more than $1 trillion in debt maturing in the next 18 months, distress is being delayed, not eliminated.8.The High Cost of Climate Risk: Insurance, energy, and regulation are turning resilience into a bottom-line issue.9.The Labor Crunch: Fewer workers and booming data center demand are driving up costs and stretching timelines.10 Sector Transformation: Opportunity vs. obsolescence. The right buildings in the right locations will win.Rather than treating each issue in isolation, the report encourages stakeholders to consider how technology, demographics, financial conditions, and environmental risks together are influencing capital allocation, development decisions, and long-term market resilience. Its goal is to move the conversation from issue identification toward strategic implications and actionable solutions."The purpose of the Top Ten Issues is not simply to identify challenges, but to help industry leaders understand the strategic implications behind them," Baczewski added. "The real estate community must proactively address these issues and adapt strategies accordingly to be best positioned to create value and capitalize on emerging opportunities."Now in its 15th year, the Top Ten Issues initiative is a signature thought leadership program, providing insight to investors, developers, lenders, occupiers, policymakers, and real estate professionals in general. The full 2027 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate report with narratives is available at .

R. J. Sirois

The Counselors of Real Estate

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The Counselors of Real Estate Releases 2027 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate News Provided By The Counselors of Real Estate October 09, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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