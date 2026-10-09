Esaote S.p.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

MIDEA COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF ESAOTE

09.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Midea Group marks its commitment to healthcare and innovation by completing the acquisition of Esaote GENOA, Italy, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote S.p.A., a leader in the medical imaging sector, announces the completion of the controlling stake acquisition of its share capital by Midea – the Chinese global technology group headquartered in the district of Shunde, Foshan.



The transaction is aimed at fostering synergies between Esaote and Midea's Healthcare Division to increase international competitiveness. Esaote will be part of Midea Healthcare and will continue to operate as an independent global medical equipment company, headquartered in Genoa, Italy, with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Italy and the Netherlands. For Esaote, it represents a great opportunity: Midea, a highly reputed and well-established global player, with proven industrial expertise and a well-developed international network, will accelerate Esaote's growth through targeted investments in R&D, operations and manufacturing capabilities. The new partnership will provide Esaote with enhanced access to a broader technology ecosystem, complementary imaging capabilities and a larger innovation platform. Esaote would be ideally positioned to leverage on product development, shorten innovation cycles and explore new applications and market segments. Meanwhile, the transaction will strengthen Midea's positioning on the medical imaging business globally. Midea's comprehensive product portfolio - covering DR, high-field MRI, CT and DSA - perfectly complements Esaote's globally recognized premium brand and proven strengths in ultrasound, open and dedicated MRI systems, as well as medical IT solutions, creating robust synergies between both parties. The company will continue to be led by Franco Fontana, who has been confirmed by the new shareholders in his role as CEO. STATEMENT from FRANCO FONTANA, CEO of Esaote: "This transaction sets an exciting new era for Esaote. In the last years, the company has expanded its international operations and has gained increasing world-wide recognition by the clinical and the scientific communities. Empowered by Midea, one of the most successful technology group, Esaote will proudly contribute its vision and innovation to advance the healthcare further". STATEMENT from JINLEI CHEN, President of Midea Healthcare Division: "Esaote acquisition represents a strategic fit with Midea Healthcare. ESAOTE brings outstanding expertise, strong innovation capabilities, and a respected reputation. By combining its technology and vision with Midea Healthcare's technology and international resources, we believe we can further expand its global reach and contribute to the advancement of healthcare. We are excited to begin this new chapter together." STATEMENT from ERIC WANG, Executive President of Midea Group: "We are delighted to welcome Esaote to Midea Group. This acquisition marks an important step in our healthcare strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to supporting innovative medical technologies with global potential. The combination of Esaote and Midea will result in a comprehensive and more diversified imaging offering, broadening customer choice and improving access to advanced diagnostic technologies in international markets". About Esaote: Esaote is a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging. In fiscal year 2025, the Group reported revenues of EUR 267 millions, of which 70% in international markets. The company is among the top ten manufacturers of ultrasound and open and dedicated MRI world-wide and one of the leader in medical IT. The company has about 1,160 employees, 20% of which are engaged in R&D. a sector in which Esaote invests about 12% of its annual revenues. Through its subsidiaries and a widespread sales network, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. About Midea: Midea Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shunde, Foshan, Guangdong Province, is a global Chinese technology group founded in 1968 and active across seven business segments: smart home, industrial technology, building technology, robotics and automation, new energy, healthcare, and smart logistics. The Midea Group's global revenue in 2025 amounted to about USD 64.3 billion worldwide. The company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK). Midea ranks No.231 in the Fortune Global 500 ranking in 2026. In recent years, Midea has established Midea Healthcare Division, that focuses on intelligent medical imaging equipment and solutions. © Copyright Esaote 2026







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