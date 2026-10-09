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CJP Protest Live Updates: Delhi Police Tightens Security, Metro Stations Shut, Trains Cancelled Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest
(MENAFN- Live Mint) CJP Protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several other groups, including All India Students' Association, are scheduled to hold a proposed protest on Saturday, October 10. It is to take place at Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the election proceedings protest in Delhi on October 10CJP leader Abhijit Dipke had announced the protest on October 2 via a post on X. He urged people from across the country to gather in Delhi if the chief election commissioner did not resign heightened amid no permission for protestAmid this, security has been beefed up in Delhi ahead of the planned protest led by CJP on Friday, Delhi Police denied permission for the October 10 protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, a senior police officer said a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad, said that late submission of the application and violations of rules during a previous protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were reasons for denying the permission for the protest 162 imposedMeanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force in New Delhi. Under the section, reasonable preventive restrictions are placed to maintain public order and safety, as per the police.25,000 security personnel deployedMore than 25,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed in various parts of the national capital stations shut, train cancelled57 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice, several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday have been reported cancelled to PTI, intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations have also been put into place shops across Delhi have also been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 are the demandsThe protesters have laid down multiple demands, including Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him. It also seeks freezing the SIR of electoral rolls, halting upcoming elections, restoring the January 2025 voters' list and ordering an independent inquiry. It also seeks to repeal the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission to establish an independent and credible selection process this LIVE blog for the latest updates.
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