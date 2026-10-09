Saira Banu Pays Tribute To Her Padma Shri Awardee Guru Roshan Kumari After Her Demise At 82

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu, who often shares intriguing stories from the past on her Instagram, remembered her guru, the Padma Shri awardee, Kathak dancer Roshan Kumari, who passed away recently at the age of 82.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback monochromatic pictures with her guru, as she reminisced about her time with her teacher.

She also penned a long note, as she expressed her grief, and gratitude to be trained by her. She wrote,“Some goodbyes are impossible to write. Today, I find myself trying to say goodbye to my beloved Guru, Padmashree Roshan Kumari Ji, and every word feels inadequate. Roshan Ji came into my life as my Kathak Guru, but over the years, she became so much more. She became a confidante, a friend, an elder sister-like presence, and eventually, family. I was a young girl when I went to her to learn Kathak, and little did I know that I was meeting someone who would leave an imprint on my soul forever”.

The actress further mentioned that her guru taught her that dance was not merely movement, it was discipline, devotion, expression, and revealing the heart.

She went on,“She became such an inseparable part of my life that she was also there when Dilip Sahib and I got married. To have my Guru present on such a precious day remains one of those memories I will hold close to my heart forever. What an extraordinary artist she was! A true legend of the Jaipur Gharana. Her footwork could thunder, her chakkars could mesmerise, and yet there was always an unmistakable grace and dignity about her”.

She then spoke about her performance in Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama 'Jalsaghar', and her 10-minute dancing sequence.

The actress continued,“I often think of her unforgettable performance in Satyajit Ray's Jalsaghar. That nearly 10-minute Kathak sequence remains one of the magnificent moments of Indian cinema. To watch Roshan Ji dance was to watch the entire room come alive around her. She didn't merely occupy the frame she owned it with her charisma. And then there was the Roshan Ji I knew away from the stage. Oh, how she loved her sarees! She loved dressing up, looking beautiful, and carrying herself with that effortless elegance that was so uniquely hers. She could walk into a room without saying a word and somehow become its centre”.

She shared,“Her brilliance was never loud. She didn't need to announce that she was a legend. Her art had already said it all. I feel deeply blessed that I was her student. Whatever little I was able to imbibe of Kathak, whatever understanding I have of its grace and discipline, has her love and teaching woven into it”.

“But perhaps what I will cherish most is not what she taught my feet, but what she taught my heart. Roshan Ji, I don't want to say goodbye. I would rather say phir milenge because some bonds are not broken by death. They simply become memories we carry more carefully. May your ghungroos keep ringing somewhere beyond this world. And may I always remain worthy of having once been called your student. With all my love and deepest pranam, Saira”, she added.