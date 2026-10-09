UP Teacher Suspended For Playing Tabla On Bald Students' Heads, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A primary school teacher in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Kumar Mathur, has been suspended after a disturbing video showing him tapping a child's shaved head like a tabla went viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place at a primary school in Birauli village, Saifai block, within the Etawah district, has sparked widespread outrage and drawn significant attention to the conduct of educators.

Mathur, who served as an in-charge headmaster at the school, is alleged to have recorded the video himself. The clip depicted him laughing hysterically while performing the act on the child's head. Crucially, other children present in the classroom were also seen laughing, creating an unsettling atmosphere. The viral footage vividly showed Mathur seated comfortably on a chair while a young child sat on the floor directly in front of him. With a dismissive air, Mathur repeatedly tapped the child's head as if playing a drum, oblivious or indifferent to the potential distress caused.

The Video's Journey to Virality

Initially, the controversial video was reportedly shared by Dinesh Kumar Mathur himself on his personal Facebook account. However, its reach exploded after it was picked up and shared more widely across other platforms.

Swift Disciplinary Measures

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr. Rajesh Kumar ordered the immediate suspension of Dinesh Kumar Mathur shortly after the video gained prominence. This swift decision was made as authorities in the Etawah district considered Mathur's reprehensible conduct a grave act of indiscipline, severely compromising the trust placed in an educator. The rapid spread of the video online, particularly following its wider distribution, compelled the Basic Education Department to take immediate and decisive disciplinary action, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to such behavior.

Comprehensive Investigation Underway

Following the initial suspension, the Basic Education Department has initiated a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the matter. This inquiry aims to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the duration of such behavior, whether there were any prior complaints, and the overall environment in the classroom. Further action against Dinesh Kumar Mathur is expected to be determined based on the detailed findings of this inquiry, which will involve statements from other staff members and potentially the children present. The incident has drawn significant attention to teacher conduct in schools not just in Etawah, but across Uttar Pradesh, prompting discussions on child safety and pedagogical ethics.