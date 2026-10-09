Wau Court Martial Issues Judgements In Case Of Murder Of United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Staff Member And Other Crimes

A General Court Martial conducted in Wau has found a soldier serving with the South Sudan Peoples' Defense Forces guilty of the abduction and murder of a United Nations Mission in South Sudan national staff member, while he was on official duty in Hai Masna, Western Bahr-el-Ghazal, on 15 December 2025.

The Court Martial sentenced the accused to ten years' imprisonment, ordered a reduction in rank and dismissal from the SSPDF, and awarded compensation of 51 head of cattle to the victim's family. The judgment provides for a right of appeal.

“This judgment is a milestone in efforts to ensure accountability for crimes against United Nations personnel in South Sudan,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Anita Kiki Gbeho.“We appreciate the participation of our deceased colleague's family in the case and express our deepest sympathy for their loss.”

UNMISS also appreciates the witnesses who gave evidence in the pursuit of justice for his death and recognizes the efforts of national authorities to advance accountability in this case.

Since UNMISS was established on 9 July 2011, 19 peacekeepers have been killed and 32 injured due to malicious acts.

In total, the General Court Martial in Wau heard 10 cases and delivered judgements in eight cases, resulting in the conviction of four members of the SSPDF and four acquittals. Additional cases remain under investigation and consideration for trial.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).