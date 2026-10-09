The Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (a.i.), Professor FUH CALISTUS Gentry, is participating in the 10th Global Conference of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), taking place on 8 and 9 October 2026 in Brussels, Belgium, under the theme“Transparency for Shared Prosperity.”The first day of the conference featured the official opening ceremony, attended by Mrs Maria van der Hoeven, the new Chair of the EITI Board. The Minister also participated in the Leaders' Forum, which focused on commitments to strengthening transparency and good governance in the extractive sector the sidelines of the conference, the Minister held discussions with Mr Ahmed ZOUARI, Advisor for Francophone Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the EITI International Secretariat, who is responsible, among other duties, for supporting EITI implementation in Cameroon. He also visited the EITI Cameroon stand, which showcases the country's experience in promoting transparency in the extractive industries.

Cameroon's participation underscores its commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability and responsible governance of its extractive resources in support of sustainable development and shared prosperity.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Mines, de l'Industrie et du Développement Technologique, Cameroun.