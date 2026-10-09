Tokayev Proposes CIS Development Strategy Through 2035

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed developing a CIS Development Strategy through 2035, focusing on the economy, energy, infrastructure, advanced technologies and human capital.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Kazakh president. He proposed this today during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

Tokayev noted that the current CIS Development Concept was approved in 2007 and updated six years ago. Subsequent programmes and documents have largely addressed individual sectors and often lack coordination, he said.

“I therefore propose that the Executive Committee, together with the governments of our countries, begin developing a CIS Development Strategy through 2035,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that the Commonwealth's member states need to establish a shared long-term vision for the organization and define its role in Eurasia's changing geopolitical landscape.

Tokayev also highlighted the importance of deeper economic cooperation and stronger industrial and technological partnerships among CIS countries.

“For Kazakhstan, the markets of CIS countries have traditionally been of great importance, accounting for more than a quarter of our country's foreign trade turnover,” he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to approximately $40 billion in 2025 and increased by 10% in the first seven months of 2026.

He also cited joint industrial projects as an important area of cooperation. Kazakhstan's portfolio of industrial projects and initiatives involving Russia includes 178 projects worth a total of $61 billion, of which 124 have already been implemented, Tokayev said.

Cooperation with Uzbekistan includes work on 80 projects worth approximately $2 billion. Kazakhstan and Belarus, meanwhile, have established joint production of specialized machinery and agricultural equipment, he added.

Tokayev said that aligning the Commonwealth's long-term priorities would help ensure continuity and coordination in efforts to achieve sustainable progress across member states.