QFIN Securities Alert: Lose Money On Your Qfin Holdings Investment? BFA Law Notifies Investors Of The Filed Securities Class Action Over Regulatory Issues

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Qfin ($QFIN) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Qfin misrepresented the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were having on its business and financial results

Stock Drop: August 26, 2026 – 18.9% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until November 27, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Qfin securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. It is captioned Kassam v. Qfin Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-6024.

Why is Qfin Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Qfin has been sued for securities fraud following a significant stock drop resulting from alleged violations of the federal securities laws. The declines in Qfin's stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Qfin, together with its subsidiaries, operates a purported AI driven credit technology platform under the Qifu Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China (“PRC”). Qfin provides credit-driven services that match borrowers with financial institutions.

According to the complaint, Qfin stated that its business was able to adapt and thrive in response to recent and emerging PRC regulations. Defendants stated Qfin's business was“resilient,”“steady,” and“stable” in the face of these regulations. Defendants also stated that Qfin had“proactive” strategies and policies designed to improve, and which were purportedly already improving, Qfin's risk performance.

As alleged, Defendants overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes. Defendants also downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were already having on the company's business and financial results.

Why did Qfin's Stock Drop?

On August 25, 2026, Qfin issued its Q2 and interim 2026 unaudited financial results. Qfin revealed that total net revenue fell 31.6% year-over-year, net income plummeted 76.8% year-over-year, and issued disappointing financial guidance. Qfin revealed that its results were impacted by“a challenging market environment” including“continued industry contraction, tighter regulatory oversight, and a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June[.]”

On this news, Qfin's American Depositary Shares dropped $2.18 per ADS, or 18.9%, from a closing price of $11.53 per ADS on August 25, 2026, to $9.35 per ADS on August 26, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Qfin, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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