Alyce Jewels Names the Best Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

The guide covers clarity, length-to-width ratio, settings and prong protection, and compares four emerald cut ring designs.

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alyce Jewels today published "Emerald Cut Lab-Grown Engagement Rings: A Practical Buying Guide," a free resource for couples comparing emerald cut diamonds and settings before they buy.The emerald cut is a step cut. Its long, flat facets give broad flashes of light instead of the scattered sparkle of a round diamond. Because the large table works like a window, clarity and proportions matter more than with most other shapes."Most shoppers ask about carat first, but with an emerald cut, clarity and ratio change the look more," said a spokesperson for Alyce Jewels. "We wrote this guide so buyers know what to check before they compare prices."The guide covers:Clarity and color: Why step cuts show inclusions more easily, and the grades GIA suggests for emerald cuts (VS2 or higher, and G color or better).Length-to-width ratio: How a ratio near 1.40 to 1.50 looks compared with a longer, narrower stone, and how to work it out from the listed measurements.Settings: Solitaire, side-stone, halo and cathedral styles, and how each sits on the hand.Corner protection: Four-prong, six-prong and bezel options, plus basic care tips.Carat weight vs. face-up size: The difference between center stone weight and total carat weight.Wedding band pairing and a short pre-purchase checklist.The guide also compares four Alyce Jewels designs, including solitaire, side-stone and halo cathedral styles. All use lab-grown diamonds with EF color and VVS–VS clarity.Lab-grown diamonds have the same crystal structure as mined diamonds. Sellers are required to disclose when a stone is laboratory-grown.The full guide is available at the link below.About Alyce JewelsAlyce Jewels is a fine jewelry brand offering lab-grown diamond engagement rings, bands and jewelry for customers in the US and abroad. Learn more at alycejewels.

Bhavik Shah

Alyce Jewels

+1 201-238-8347

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Alyce Jewels Publishes Buying Guide for Emerald Cut Lab-Grown Engagement Rings News Provided By Alyce Jewels October 09, 2026, 10:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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